While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

Next 48 hours critical for Trump, source says; doctors say he is 'doing very well'

US President Donald Trump was “doing very well” and is fever-free at a military hospital on Saturday a day after he tested positive for Covid-19, the president’s doctor said.

But a person familiar with the situation said some of Trump’s vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours would be critical in terms of his care.

Trump, 74, was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre near Washington on Friday just hours after his diagnosis, an extraordinary development that upended the US presidential race a month before the Nov 3 election.

White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump has been fever-free for the last 24 hours and was being closely monitored for complications. The President had not experienced difficulty breathing, and had not been given supplemental oxygen.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Christie has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be receiving medical attention, the former New Jersey governor disclosed on Twitter on Saturday.

The two-term Republican governor participated in President Donald Trump's preparations for Tuesday's debate with Democrat challenger Joe Biden.

He also attended last Saturday's Rose Garden event, where Trump announced his Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett.

French coronavirus cases reach record level with nearly 17,000 new infections

France reported nearly 17,000 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, about 5,000 more than on the previous day, setting a new daily record.

The number of infections rose by 16,972 to a total of 606,625 cases, the health ministry said, more than the previous record of 16,096 registered last week.

The number of deaths increased by 49 to 32,198.

Prince George, siblings quiz Britain's David Attenborough

Britain's Prince George, third-in-line to the throne, and his younger sister and brother appeared in rare video footage on Saturday, asking David Attenborough questions about extinction, spiders and the naturalist's favourite animals.

Seven-year-old George, five-year-old Charlotte and two-year old Louis, whose voices are rarely heard in public, asked the 94-year-old broadcaster questions about the natural world in footage recorded at Kensington Palace last month.

The three children seem set to follow their father, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and their grandfather, Prince Charles, in pursuing environmental causes.

Leeds hold Man City to entertaining draw, Everton maintain perfect start

A second-half equaliser from Rodrigo Moreno earned Leeds United a 1-1 draw with Manchester City while a James Rodriguez double helped Everton beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and maintain their 100 per cent record at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Everton's fourth win out of four keeps them top on 12 points, three points clear of Leicester City and Liverpool, who each have a game in hand while Leeds now sit fifth in the table on seven points, with Manchester City an unaccustomed 11th.

In the day's early kick off, Chelsea settled their stuttering start to the season to move up to fourth with debutant Ben Chilwell scoring in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

