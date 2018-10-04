While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 4

Trump's net worth flatlines at US$3.1 billion, presidency hurting his brand: Forbes

US President Donald Trump's net worth has flatlined at US$3.1 billion (S$4.2 billion), but he has slid down a Forbes ranking of billionaires as the magazine believes his White House stint is harming the Trump brand.

Trump's ranking dropped to number 259 on the list of Forbes's wealthiest 400 billionaires released on Wednesday, down from spot number 248 in 2017.

In 2015, the year that Trump announced his then improbable run for the presidency, Forbes valued his net worth at US$4.5 billion.

Forbes attributes his declining wealth to deeper reporting about his assets, decline in brick-and-mortar retail, slowdown in real-estate, particularly in the luxury sector, and how being president affects the brand.

READ MORE HERE

Police probe report of armed intruder at compound of Turkish cleric Gulen

Police were called to the Pennsylvania compound of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of instigating a failed 2016 coup, on Wednesday after a guard fired a shot at a suspected armed intruder, a Gulen spokesman said.

The security guard fired a warning shot as the person tried to enter the compound's gates, and the intruder fled, the spokesman said. There are no known injuries or arrests, Alp Aslandogan, Gulen's media adviser, told Reuters.

"Just one shot was fired," Aslandogan said. "The person disappeared. The incident is over as far as we're concerned."

READ MORE HERE

'Emotional' US first lady Melania Trump lays wreath at slave castle in Ghana

US First Lady Melania Trump laid a wreath at a 17th-century slave fortress in Ghana on Wednesday, vowing never to forget where Africans were held before being shipped away into further hardship, most across the Atlantic.

Ghana is the jumping-off point for her first major solo international trip for Melania as first lady, a tour of Africa, a continent her husband reportedly referred to derisively. She will visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt as well.

"It's very emotional... I will never forget (the) incredible experience and the stories that I heard," she said after seeing the dungeons and walking through the so-called "door of no return," the castle's final exit towards the Atlantic Ocean.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ronaldo denies hotel sex attack, calls rape ‘abominable’

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday denied accusations by a former American model that he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and said his conscience is clear.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” the Portuguese superstar tweeted in Portuguese and English. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” said the 33-year-old Juventus forward.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Messi, Barcelona outgun Spurs as Neymar bags hat-trick

Lionel Messi struck twice as Barcelona inflicted more Champions League pain on Tottenham with a 4-2 win at Wembley on Wednesday (Oct 3), while Neymar hit a brilliant hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 rout of Red Star Belgrade.

Philippe Coutinho scored after just two minutes for Barcelona, who arrived in London winless in three La Liga matches, with Ivan Rakitic drilling in a magnificent second.

Messi, who had earlier twice hit the post, then got on the scoresheet in between goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela, before the Argentina superstar grabbed his second late on to seal victory.

READ MORE HERE