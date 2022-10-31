While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 31

At least 68 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds thrown into river

At least 68 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, a government minister said.

Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja told Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, that 60 people were killed in the bridge collapse.

Indian media reported that children were among those killed.

