While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 31

At least 68 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds thrown into river
At least 68 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, a government minister said.
Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja told Asian News International (ANI), an Indian news agency, that 60 people were killed in the bridge collapse.
Indian media reported that children were among those killed.
Itaewon crush a ‘perfect storm’ that could have been prevented
The crowd crush that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s clubbing district Itaewon is said to have been a “perfect storm”, with the area’s unique layout and unexpected human congestion converging to create one of South Korea’s worst tragedies.
Itaewon, which is home to many foreigners, draws tens of thousands of people clad in fancy costumes every October to celebrate Halloween, an ancient Celtic festival.
Officials and business owners expected a surge in turnout this year, as people can finally party outdoors without wearing masks now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself: Reuters photographer
A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
The attacker, a white man in a checked shirt, drove up to the centre in a white Seat sports utility vehicle at around 1120 GMT. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which failed to go off, the photographer said.
He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.
Three hurt in attack on vigil at Berlin's Iran embassy
Three men were injured early on Sunday when a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin was attacked, German police said.
An officer guarding the property saw several men, whose faces were covered with scarves, tearing down flags and banners from a caravan parked outside.
They then sought to rip open the door of the caravan, and a scuffle and argument erupted between four men who were inside and the attackers.
Football: Rashford header enough to earn Manchester United battling win over West Ham
A first-half header from Marcus Rashford, his 100th goal for Manchester United in all competitions, was enough to earn his side a 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.
After making a slow start to the match, United burst into life in the 38th minute when Rashford powered a bullet header into the net on the end of Christian Eriksen’s sublime cross to give the home side the lead.
Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, making just his third league start of the season, wasted a golden chance to double United’s lead early in the second half, firing wide from a good position, before West Ham upped the ante.