While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 30

Global coronavirus cases rise by single-day record of half a million

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 500,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record one-day increase as countries across the Northern Hemisphere reported daily spikes.

Global daily Covid-19 cases have risen by nearly 25% in less than two weeks as the world witnessed 400,000 daily reported cases for the first time last Friday.

Most western countries and parts of Latin America have reported their highest single-day surges in the past few weeks.

Many governments, with the notable exception of the United States, have started taking stronger measures to bring the spread of the virus under control.

Over 80 million ballots cast as Trump, Biden host rallies in battleground Florida

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden rallied supporters on Thursday in the closely fought state of Florida, highlighting their contrasting approaches to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic as the clock ticks down to Election Day.

Opinion polls show Biden with a significant edge nationally, but with a tighter lead in the battleground states that play a decisive role in the final result.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed Trump had essentially moved into a tie with Biden in Florida, with 49% saying they would vote for Biden and 47% for the president.

Tunisian man beheads woman, kills two more in French church

A knife-wielding Tunisian man shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice before being shot and taken away by police on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said France would deploy thousands more soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools. The nation’s security alert was raised to its highest level.

Speaking outside the church, Macron said France had been attacked “over our values, for our taste for freedom, for the ability on our soil to have freedom of belief ... And I say it with great clarity again today: We will not give any ground.”

White House advisers warn of 'unrelenting' Covid-19 spread, urges mitigation measures

The White House coronavirus task force on Thursday warned of a persistent and broad spread of Covid-19 in the western half of the United States, and its members urged aggressive mitigation measures to curb infections.

The hardest-hit areas include a number of battleground states that will play an important role in Tuesday's US presidential election as Republican President Donald Trump seeks a second term against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"We are on a very difficult trajectory. We're going in the wrong direction," said Dr Anthony Fauci, task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Actress Scarlett Johansson ties knot with comedian Colin Jost

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has married her Saturday Night Live fiance, Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony.

Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show "Saturday Night Live," started dating about three years ago and got engaged in May 2019.

It is the first marriage for Jost, 38, and the third for Johansson, 35, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.

