While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 30

Woman blows herself up in central Tunis; nine wounded

A woman blew herself up in the centre of the Tunisian capital on Monday (Oct 29), wounding 15 people, including 10 police officers, in an explosion that breaks a period of calm after dozens died in militant attacks three years ago.

Witnesses said the blast happened on Tunis’s central Habib Bourguiba avenue.

Hundreds of police cordoned off an area near the landmark Municipal Theatre and the French embassy, while ambulances evacuated the wounded.

Stony-faced, silent synagogue massacre suspect held without bond

Shackled and in a wheelchair, the man accused of shooting 11 worshippers to death at a Pittsburgh synagogue made a stony-faced and largely silent appearance on Monday (Oct 29) in a federal courtroom, where he was ordered held without bond for the deadliest attack ever on America's Jewish community.

Robert Bowers, 46, who was wounded in a gunfight with police at the synagogue on Saturday (Oct 28), acknowledged the 29 charges against him, which could lead to his execution if found guilty.

Bowers, who has a history of posting anti-Semitic material online, will get a court-appointed attorney and was remanded to custody of US marshals. His next hearing is set for Thursday.

Mail bomb suspect appears in court as new package intercepted



The man accused of mailing 14 pipe bombs to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump was ordered to be held without bail on Monday (Oct 29) as the FBI confirmed a similar suspicious package addressed to CNN had been intercepted.

Sayoc, his salt-and-pepper hair pulled back into a ponytail, remained largely silent, only acknowledging Judge Edwin Torres’reading of the charges against him.

Shackled and wearing a beige jumpsuit, the 56-year-old man began to tear up, and the three attorneys with him stood shoulder to shoulder to obscure news reporters’ and photographers’ view of him.

Dogs can be trained to sniff out malaria: Researchers



Dogs can be trained to sniff out certain cancers, people at risk of a diabetic coma and now, children with malaria just by smelling their socks, researchers said Monday (Oct 29).

According to the findings presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene annual meeting in New Orleans, dogs were trained to sniff out malaria parasites in African children who tested positive for the mosquito-borne disease but did not have a fever or other outward symptoms.

Malaria kills some 445,000 people worldwide each year, and is caused by parasites that are transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Football: Lopetegui sacked as Real Madrid coach, Solari put in temporary charge



Real Madrid have sacked their coach Julen Lopetegui after just 139 days in charge, the club confirmed on Monday (Oct 29).

Lopetegui was appointed in June but five defeats in seven games, the last of them a 5-1 thrashing by Barcelona on Sunday (Oct 28), have convinced Madrid to make a change.

Santiago Solari, the club’s B team coach, has been put in temporary charge. The decision was announced following a meeting of Madrid’s board of directors on Monday night.

