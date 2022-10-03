While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

'Fans died in players' arms,' says coach at Indonesia football tragedy
Chilean football coach Javier Roca on Sunday said "fans died in the arms of players" and claimed tear gas-firing police fatally "over-stepped" the mark in the Indonesian football tragedy which claimed at least 125 lives.
The disaster happened when fans of Arema FC stormed the pitch at the Kanjuruhan stadium after their team lost 3-2 to bitter rivals, Persebaya Surabaya.
Police said 323 people were also injured in what is one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters.
'Woman. Life. Freedom': Thousands march in Paris to back Iran protests
Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to condemn Iran's Islamic leadership in a giant show of solidarity with the protests that erupted nationwide after the death of Mahsa Amini.
Following major rallies in key diaspora cities including Los Angeles and Toronto over the weekend, a vast stream of people walked from the French capital's traditional protest hub of Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation.
"Join the first feminist revolution!" and "Mahsa Amini - your name has made the tyranny of the ayatollahs shake!" were among the slogans carried by the protesters as they braved sometimes pouring rain.
Ukraine reclaims full control from Russia of logistics hub, expects more gains
Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain from Russia in weeks, providing a potential staging post for further attacks to the east while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin.
The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West have condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the capture of the town, where Ukrainian flags were raised over civic buildings on Saturday, demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of dislodging Russian forces and showed the impact Ukraine's deployment of advanced Western weapons was having on the conflict.
F1 concerts draw biggest audience numbers in 3 years in Singapore
When American rock band Green Day closed out the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 with a blistering set at the Padang on Sunday, they played to the biggest concert audience in Singapore in three years.
The Padang Stage, the largest of the nine music stages in the Marina Bay Street Circuit, saw massive crowds not seen since the last Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.
The headliners playing the final set there over the three days pulled in huge numbers - 65,000 for Green Day, 60,000 for Irish boy band Westlife on Saturday and 50,000 for American DJ-producer Marshmello on Friday.
Formula One: Birthday to forget for Red Bull's Verstappen as he finishes seventh in S'pore
Max Verstappen had a birthday weekend to forget at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after the Red Bull driver missed out on clinching his second world title here on Sunday - two days after turning 25.
The Dutchman, who led the championship race by a whopping 116 points ahead of the Singapore night race, finished seventh to end his five-race winning streak.
An annoyed Verstappen, who started the race eighth, said on BBC: "It's not what I'm here for, not with a car like that.