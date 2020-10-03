While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

Trump to be moved to hospital for treatment after Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the White House said on Friday, as his administration and election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his turbulent presidency.

Trump, 74, will be moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," she said in a statement.

Trump has a mild fever, according to a source familiar with the matter.

READ MORE HERE

Joe Biden hits campaign trail after negative Covid-19 test

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis is a “bracing reminder” that the pandemic needs to be taken seriously, as he campaigned on Friday in the battleground state of Michigan.

Speaking at a union hall in Grand Rapids hours after testing negative twice for the coronavirus, Biden said he and his wife, Jill Biden, were praying that Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, had a swift and full recovery.

But Biden also urged all Americans to wear masks to slow the spread of the disease. He implicitly criticised the Republican president, who has played down the deadliness of the virus, frequently eschews masks, and has held huge campaign rallies with little social distancing.

READ MORE HERE

Pompeo visit shows strong US commitment to Asia, says Stilwell

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Asia next week demonstrates Washington's strong commitment to allies and partners in the region, the top American diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, said on Friday.

Pompeo said earlier on Friday he would go ahead with the trip to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, even after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pompeo is currently in Europe, and is due to leave for Tokyo on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Trump family, entourage not wearing masks during debate with Joe Biden

President Donald Trump's closest aides were not wearing masks when they prepped him in the days ahead of his debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden, one of them said on Friday, while the president's family refused to wear masks during the televised event.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," said former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, after news broke that Trump had tested positive for the virus.

A big concern now is how many people in Trump's inner circle might also have Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Actress Sofia Vergara highest-paid in world, says Forbes

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has topped the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world, leading a charge by small-screen talent in a year when movie theatres have gone dark, the magazine said on Friday.

Vergara - who is also now a judge on America's Got Talent - earned a whopping US$43 million (S$58 million) in the past 12 months in salary and endorsements. She moved up from second place last year.

The 48-year-old Colombia-born actress earned US$500,000 an episode for the final season of Emmy-winning Modern Family, which wrapped up earlier this year.

READ MORE HERE