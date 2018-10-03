While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 3

Trump helped parents shield millions from taxes, says New York Times

US President Donald Trump engaged in tax schemes that included cases of fraud in which he and his siblings helped their parents dodge taxes, the New York Times reported.

The Times investigation, which a Trump lawyer said was inaccurate, showed Trump received the equivalent today of at least US$413 million (S$560 million) from his father's real estate business.

The newspaper cited a "vast trove" of confidential tax return and financial records.

The Times reported that much of that fortune came to Trump because he helped his parents evade taxes, setting up a fake corporation with his siblings to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents.

First lady Melania Trump coos over kids in Ghana on solo Africa trip

Melania Trump cuddled a baby, handed out teddy bears and beamed smiles on her first day in Africa, kicking off a four-country visit and receiving a warm welcome on a continent her husband once referred to derisively.

The US first lady touched down at mid-morning in Ghana's capital, Accra, where she was greeted by her counterpart, Ghana's first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and a young girl who offered her flowers.

A welcoming ceremony of drums and dancing by men and women dressed in traditional attire followed. Trump clapped her hands for the performers and waved at a group of schoolchildren who had gathered for her at the airport.

Actress Ruby Rose named 'most dangerous' celebrity to search online

Actress and model Ruby Rose, known for her role in Netflix's Orange Is The New Black, was named the most dangerous celebrity to search for online because of results that could expose fans to malicious websites carrying viruses.

Cyber security company McAfee said reality television star Kristin Cavallari came in second place, while actresses Marion Cotillard, Lynda Carter and Rose Byrne were also among the top five celebrities whose name searches can lead fans to click on suspicious links.

Rose, 32, who was recently announced to play the role of Batwoman in an upcoming CW television series, is the 12th celebrity to be crowned the title, said McAfee spokesman Gary Davis.

Karl Lagerfeld takes Chanel to beach for his second youth

Karl Lagerfeld took Chanel for a paddle in the sea on Tuesday, creating a huge beach with real waves for his joyously zingy Paris fashion week show.

The 85-year-old produced a winningly youthful collection to lift the spirits of jaded fashionistas on the last day of the packed nine-day schedule, which ends a marathon month of shows in New York, London and Milan.

With soft drizzle falling outside and the October chill beginning to bite in a grey French capital, more than one regretted not taking a towel.

Football: Late Silva winner gets Man City back on track in Europe

A late David Silva goal sealed Manchester City's 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim, as Pep Guardiola's side got their Champions League campaign back on track in Germany.

After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Lyon a fortnight ago, the Premier League champions badly needed the three points to move off the bottom of Group F.

Silva poached the winner on 87 minutes when he reacted quickest to nick the ball off Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch on the penalty spot and fire home.

