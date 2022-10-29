While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 29

Russia declares end of Ukraine mobilisation, US sends arms
Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War II.
The United States, meanwhile, announced it would send another US$275 million (S$390 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from Pentagon inventories, bringing US military assistance to the country under the Biden administration to more than US$18.5 billion.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working to provide Ukraine with air defence capabilities it needs, with two initial sophisticated anti-aircraft NASAMS ready for delivery to the country next month.
He said the US was also working with allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defence systems to Ukraine.
Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
A hammer-wielding man attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov 8 midterm elections.
Mr Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to make a full recovery, Mrs Pelosi’s office said. Several media outlets reported he underwent surgery.
The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felony charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter sparks worries, cheers
Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter sparked both concern and celebrations among users on Friday, with many expecting radical changes in how the platform regulates comments.
US billionaire Mark Cuban, known for his role on the Shark Tank entrepeneur reality show, said sardonically that he was “looking forward to” Musk captaining Twitter.
“He is a ready, fire, aim entrepreneur who will... flex his independence to show everyone who’s in charge.”
Covid-19 vaccines may cause period problems, experts warn
Some Covid-19 vaccines may cause heavy menstrual bleeding, specialists at the European Medicines Agency warned on Friday, recommending that this be added to the list of potential side-effects.
“Cases of heavy menstrual bleeding have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna),” said a statement from the agency, citing its drugs safety committee.
Having reviewed the data, they concluded that “there is at least a reasonable possibility that the occurrence of heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines”.
Great Balls Of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a scandal-generating kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre’s sound, died on Friday. He was 87 years old.
Famous for his flowing blond locks, rowdy piano beats and outrageous stage presence, the star best known for his classic Great Balls Of Fire died of natural causes, his publicist told AFP.
“He is ready to leave,” an accompanying statement quoted the artist’s wife Judith as saying. The statement said Lewis suffered years of illnesses and injuries.