While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 29

Russia declares end of Ukraine mobilisation, US sends arms

Russia said on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War II.

The United States, meanwhile, announced it would send another US$275 million (S$390 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from Pentagon inventories, bringing US military assistance to the country under the Biden administration to more than US$18.5 billion.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working to provide Ukraine with air defence capabilities it needs, with two initial sophisticated anti-aircraft NASAMS ready for delivery to the country next month.

He said the US was also working with allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defence systems to Ukraine.

