While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 29

Fresh blow to Merkel coalition as parties lose support in German state

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition allies in Berlin both haemorrhaged support in a regional election in the western state of Hesse on Sunday (Oct 28), dealing a fresh blow to the fragile national government.

Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) came home first but polled just 28 per cent of the vote, an exit poll for broadcaster ARD showed. That marked a huge drop from the 38.3 per cent the CDU won at the last Hesse election, in 2013.

“We are in pain because of the losses but we also learnt that it is worth it to fight,” a smiling Volker Bouffier, the incumbent CDU state premier in Hesse and a Merkel ally, told supporters.

Leicester City owner and four others were on helicopter that crashed: Source

Leicester City soccer club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, a Thai tycoon, was among five people on board a helicopter that crashed and then exploded after a Premier League match on Saturday (Oct 27), a source close to the club said.

Also on board were two pilots and one other person whose identity were not immediately known, the source said on Sunday. The source also named a fifth person on board.

There were no confirmation that anyone on board survived, the source said. Leicester police said enquiries into the crash would continue.

Gabon official websites hacked: Anonymous group



The Anonymous hackers collective on Sunday (Oct 28) claimed it hacked into the websites of more than 70 Gabon government sites, saying its action targeted dictatorships.

Government sites including the ministries of communications and the civil service were inaccessible on Sunday, as were the websites of at least 30 other institutions, though there was no independent confirmation of the Anonymous claim.

The presidency website continued to function as normal.

Football: Man United ease pressure on Mourinho, Chelsea cruise but Arsenal stumble



Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho by seeing off Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday (Oct 28), as Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City into second with a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Arsenal's 11-game winning run was finally ended, though, as two Luka Milivojevic penalties earned Crystal Palace a much-needed point in a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Sunday's action on the field was overshadowed by the ongoing investigation into the helicopter crash on Saturday evening that is feared to have killed Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Motor racing: Hamilton takes fifth F1 title as Verstappen wins in Mexico



Britain’s Lewis Hamilton celebrated his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday (Oct 28) after a Mexican Grand Prix won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the second year in a row.

The Mercedes driver, who equalled the five titles of late 1950s Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio with only seven times champion Michael Schumacher ahead of them, finished fourth while Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel took second place.

Hamilton, 33, had needed only five points to be sure of the title while four times champion Vettel had to win to have any hope of denying the Briton.

