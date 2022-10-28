While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 28

US sees ‘acute threat’ from Russia, says China is main challenge
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threat” posed by Moscow, but China is the most consequential challenge for the United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The dangers are both conventional – Moscow’s aggression towards its neighbours and Beijing’s efforts to gain control of Taiwan – and nuclear, with Russia possessing an extensive arsenal and China’s stocks of atomic weapons growing fast.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the different challenges posed by China and Russia as he unveiled the unclassified versions of several military strategy documents.
China “is the only competitor out there with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the power to do so,” Mr Austin said.
Myanmar warns of ‘negative implications’ from Asean pressure
Myanmar’s military government warned on Thursday that any pressure from its South-east Asian neighbours to put a timeframe on a peace plan would create “negative implications”.
The ruling junta, which seized power from an elected government last year, was reacting to a meeting earlier on Thursday of foreign ministers from the Association of South-east Asian Nations member countries in Jakarta to discuss easing the intensifying crisis.
Asean remains committed to a peace plan agreed with Myanmar’s military rulers, its chair Cambodia said on Thursday, even as some countries raised concerns over the failure to implement the plan agreed with the junta 18 months ago.
EU strikes ‘historic’ deal to ban combustion-engine cars by 2035
EU countries and lawmakers on Thursday struck an agreement on legislation to phase out new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, negotiators announced.
“We have just finished the negotiations on CO2 levels for cars,” tweeted French MEP Pascal Canfin, who heads the European parliament’s environment commission.
“Historic EU decision for the climate which definitively confirms the target of 100 per cent zero emission vehicles in 2035 with intermediary phases between 2025 and 2030.”
Activist glues his head to ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ painting
A climate activist glued his head to glass covering the world-famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting at a museum in The Hague on Thursday, though the artwork was not damaged, gallery staff said.
A second activist glued their hand to the wall next to the 1665 work by Dutch master Johannes Vermeer, and an unidentified liquid was thrown, the Mauritshuis museum said.
An unverified video on social media showed two men near the painting, both wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts.
Italian man kills one, injures four including Arsenal player in knife attack
One person was killed and four others injured, including on-loan Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari, in an attack at a shopping centre near Milan Thursday, officials and media reports said.
A 46-year-old Italian, apparently suffering with psychological problems, was arrested immediately after the attack at Assago, on the outskirts of Milan, according to the ANSA news agency.
Media reports said police had ruled out any terrorism link.