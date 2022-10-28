While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 28

US sees ‘acute threat’ from Russia, says China is main challenge

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlights the “acute threat” posed by Moscow, but China is the most consequential challenge for the United States, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The dangers are both conventional – Moscow’s aggression towards its neighbours and Beijing’s efforts to gain control of Taiwan – and nuclear, with Russia possessing an extensive arsenal and China’s stocks of atomic weapons growing fast.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin highlighted the different challenges posed by China and Russia as he unveiled the unclassified versions of several military strategy documents.

China “is the only competitor out there with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly the power to do so,” Mr Austin said.

