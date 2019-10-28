While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 28

ISIS strike will boost Trump's credibility, at least in short term

The killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria by American forces is a boost for President Donald Trump at a time when his foreign policy decisions and claims have been questioned amid an impeachment inquiry conducted by the opposition-controlled House.

While the unrelated impeachment inquiry will rumble on, the successful operation will at least temporarily placate critics - importantly including those like Senator Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party - alarmed that Mr Trump's recent pullback of US troops from north-eastern Syria may create room for ISIS to rebound.

The operation has strong parallels to the 2011 raid in Pakistan that killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In the wake of that raid, the American public's support for then President Barack Obama rose sharply.

Whether the boost lasts is the question, analysts said.

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan 31 with earlier departure possible

The 27 European Union countries that will remain after Brexit hope to agree on Monday to delay Britain's divorce until January 31 with an earlier departure possible should the factious UK Parliament ratify their separation deal, sources said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week reluctantly requested the three-month delay until the end of January, 2020, after the Parliament's lower House of Commons refused to swiftly approve a new Brexit deal he had agreed with the bloc.

Any postponement to Brexit can only be granted unanimously by the 27 and French objections have so far prevented a decision as Johnson spars with lawmakers over calling an early election.

Early Renaissance painting found in French kitchen fetches $36 million

A rare masterpiece by Italian early Renaissance master Cimabue that was discovered in a French kitchen was sold on Sunday for 24 million euros (S$36 million), about five times the initial estimate.

The Acteon auction house did not identify the winning bidder for the painting, "Christ Mocked", at the sale in Senlis, outside Paris.

The selling price, which included fees, smashed the initial estimate of between four million and six million euros.

Roger Federer brushes De Minaur aside to claim record 10th Basel title

Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel - where he once acted as a ball boy - was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June.

Federer converted four of 10 break points and did not drop serve to wrap up the match in 68 minutes for his fourth title of the year after wins in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

Liverpool recover from early shock to beat Spurs

Liverpool recovered from the shock of going behind in the first minute to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday and restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Jordan Henderson equalised after the break before Mo Salah tucked away a penalty to complete the comeback as Liverpool's marauding start to the season continued.

Harry Kane's stooping header after Son Heung-min's deflected shot hit the crossbar had given Tottenham a dream start in their bid to win at Anfield for the first time in eight years.

