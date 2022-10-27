While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 27

UN warns ‘time is running out’ as greenhouse gases surge
Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed at above-average rates to new records last year, the UN weather agency said on Wednesday, warning that time is running out for people to make the transformational changes needed to cap global temperature rises.
The annual report by the World Meteorological Organisation is the first of several released ahead of a UN climate summit next month in Egypt and aims to spur leaders into action.
Hikes in the atmospheric concentration of all three greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - outstripped the average increase over the past decade, it showed, meaning they are now all at new record levels.
Concentrations of the main greenhouse gas carbon dioxide rose by 2.5 parts per million to 415.7 - a level not seen since at least three million years ago when the Earth was much warmer.
Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim used an old Slovenian image
Slovenia said on Wednesday that one of the images Russia used to claim Ukraine is planning to detonate a “dirty bomb”, was an old photo of smoke detectors taken in Slovenia.
“The photo used by the Russian Foreign Ministry in its Twitter post is an ARAO (Slovenian nuclear waste management agency) photo from 2010,” Mr Dragan Barbutovski, an adviser of Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.
He added the picture had been “misused and used without the knowledge of ARAO”.
US successfully flight tests hypersonic weapon components
The US Navy and Army blasted off a rocket from a seaside launch pad in Virginia to test nearly a dozen hypersonic weapon experiments on Wednesday to help develop the new class of weapon, the Pentagon said, calling the test successful.
Sandia National Laboratories ran the test from Nasa’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a “realistic hypersonic environment,” according to a Navy statement.
Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched from a rocket in the upper atmosphere before gliding to a target at speeds of more than five times the speed of sound, or over 6,000kmh.
Elon Musk visits Twitter HQ as takeover deadline looms
Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit” and posted video of himself walking into the social network’s California headquarters carrying a sink on Wednesday, days before his contentious takeover of the company must be finalised.
The billionaire Tesla chief captioned the video “Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!”
He also listed his location as Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Soccer fan walking to Qatar for World Cup goes missing in Iran
A 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who set out to walk to Qatar to attend the World Cup in November has gone missing in Iran, where unrest has erupted in the past few weeks, Spain’s foreign ministry has confirmed.
Santiago Sanchez was last heard from on Oct 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: “Entry to Iran”.
Some Spanish media suggest Sanchez had been arrested by the Iranian authorities, and his parents in Madrid told Telecinco TV channel that was the most likely possibility.