While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 26

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

Israel’s president said on Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response.

The US and European Union have already reached a similar conclusion but Israel has been pushing for tough action against Iran’s clerical state, which it views as its biggest threat.

President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, held talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Washington in which he will meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Mr Herzog’s office in a statement said he would share images assessed by Israel that show similarities between drones downed in Ukraine and parts tested in Iran in December 2021 and displayed at an exposition in Iran in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy, an ‘illegal agent’