While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 26

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine
Israel’s president said on Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response.
The US and European Union have already reached a similar conclusion but Israel has been pushing for tough action against Iran’s clerical state, which it views as its biggest threat.
President Isaac Herzog, who holds a largely ceremonial role, held talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Washington in which he will meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Mr Herzog’s office in a statement said he would share images assessed by Israel that show similarities between drones downed in Ukraine and parts tested in Iran in December 2021 and displayed at an exposition in Iran in 2014.
Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy, an ‘illegal agent’
Norwegian police on Monday arrested a suspected Russian spy in the Arctic town of Tromsoe, the PST security service said on Tuesday, describing him as a rare illegal agent.
The man, who worked as a scientist at the University of Tromsoe, had posed as a Brazilian citizen but police believe his real identity to be Russian.
He was involved in a research group that worked with Norwegian government agencies on “hybrid threats” linked to “Arctic Norway”, a spokesman said, declining to give specifics.
Biden gets latest Covid-19 vaccine, urges Americans to do same
US President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received an updated Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, using the occasion to urge more Americans to get the booster before the upcoming holiday season, especially seniors.
“I’m calling on all Americans to get their shot just as soon as they can,” Mr Biden said shortly before a doctor gave him the new shot.
With some Americans resistant to the vaccines, Mr Biden urged them to put partisan politics aside, noting that more than one million people in the United States have died from Covid-19.
COP27 host Egypt renews invite to Britain’s King Charles
Egypt on Tuesday renewed its invitation to King Charles III for next month’s COP27 climate summit after the British monarch’s plans to attend were reportedly quashed by ex-prime minister Liz Truss.
“From our point of view, in relation to his majesty King Charles, it’s an open invitation,” senior diplomat Mohamed Nasr said ahead of the 12-day UN meet in Sharm El-Sheik, which starts on Nov 6.
“He has been a very strong advocate for climate action and a role model,” Mr Nasr told journalists in an online briefing. “We still hope that he can make it.”
Injuries cause of Liverpool’s inconsistency, says Klopp
Jurgen Klopp pointed the finger at a series of injuries for what he described as an inconsistent and unstable start to the season from Liverpool.
The Reds are 12 points off the top of the Premier League after winning just four of their first 11 league games of the season.
Klopp’s men appeared to have put a slow start behind them with three consecutive wins, including inflicting Manchester City’s first defeat of the season. But they were brought back to earth with a bang in losing 1-0 to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest on Saturday.