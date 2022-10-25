While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 25

St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect
A gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school on Monday morning, killing at least two people and wounding six others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city’s police commissioner said.
When police arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 a.m. local time (1410 GMT) in response to an active shooter call, students were running out, telling officers that a shooter was inside with a “long gun,” Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news conference. Entering the building, officers soon exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who appeared to be about 20 years old, fatally wounding him, Sack said.
An adult female and a teenage female were killed in the shooting, Sack said. The other victims suffered gunshot and shrapnel wounds. Eight people were transported to the hospital, while one died at the scene.
Air strike during Myanmar concert kills at least 50: Media, opposition
An air strike killed at least 50 people at a concert in Myanmar held by an ethnic minority group in conflict with the ruling military, opposition groups and media said on Monday, an attack condemned by the United Nations and western embassies.
The jet strike late on Sunday in the northern state of Kachin, which the military has yet to confirm, killed civilians, local singers and officers of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), media reported, citing witnesses who said three planes carried out the attack.
A spokesperson for the junta could not immediately be reached for comment and state television made no mention of the incident in its nightly news bulletin on Monday.
13 die after Indonesia boat fire
At least 13 people died after a boat carrying hundreds caught fire in eastern Indonesia on Monday, a transport official said.
The KM Express Cantika 77 erupted in flames off the coast of Timor island in East Nusa Tenggara province, prompting desperate passengers to jump overboard.
A search and rescue operation recovered 241 people alive out of 254 passengers and crew, Isyak Nuka, head of East Nusa Tenggara’s transportation agency, told AFP.
Former Minnesota police officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in connection with the murder of George Floyd pleaded guilty on Monday as his trial was about to begin, a court spokesperson confirmed.
J. Alexander Kueng, who pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting manslaughter in state court, was one of three officers who did not intervene while Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020, killing him.
Kueng and Thomas Lane helped Chauvin restrain Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while another officer, Tou Thao, kept bystanders from approaching the scene.
Football: West Ham see off Bournemouth 2-0 in scrappy victory
West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma’s scrappy headed goal and a Said Benrahma penalty in stoppage time sealed a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in a scrappy Premier League tussle at the London Stadium on Monday.
Frenchman Zouma glanced the ball in from close range on the stroke of halftime after a goalmouth scramble with the effort being allowed after a VAR check despite a suspicion of handball by his defensive partner Thilo Kehrer in the melee.
There was precious little else for either set of fans to get excited about as West Ham held onto their lead despite some nervy moments as Bournemouth finished strongly.