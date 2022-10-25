While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 25

St. Louis high school shooting leaves three dead, including suspect

A gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school on Monday morning, killing at least two people and wounding six others before officers fatally shot the suspect, the city’s police commissioner said.

When police arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 a.m. local time (1410 GMT) in response to an active shooter call, students were running out, telling officers that a shooter was inside with a “long gun,” Commissioner Mike Sack said during a news conference. Entering the building, officers soon exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who appeared to be about 20 years old, fatally wounding him, Sack said.

An adult female and a teenage female were killed in the shooting, Sack said. The other victims suffered gunshot and shrapnel wounds. Eight people were transported to the hospital, while one died at the scene.

