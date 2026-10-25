Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 25, 2026

Violence flares in Paris after largely peaceful protests

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marched in France on Oct 24, with largely peaceful rallies giving way to clashes in Paris and Marseille as night fell despite a huge security operation aimed at preventing a repeat of last week’s unrest.

The Interior Ministry said 410,000 people took part in protests nationwide, though unions said the true figure was twice as high.

The main demonstration took place in Paris, where around 110,000 people marched on the southeastern fringes of the capital, denouncing rising living costs and growing inequality.

The atmosphere deteriorated sharply after the rally ended. Riot police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse a group of around 500 hooded youths who hurled stones at officers, a security official said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump votes early in Florida for US midterm elections

PHOTO: AFP

US President Donald Trump on Oct 24 voted early in his home state of Florida for the Nov 3 midterm elections, in which his Republican Party is battling to maintain control of Congress.

Trump and his wife, Melania, cast their ballots ahead of an appearance by the president at a campaign rally in the southern US state of Georgia.

Trump said he voted party line, or exclusively for members of his Republican Party.

READ MORE HERE

Obama blasts Trump’s ‘chaos and cruelty’ at Ohio rally

PHOTO: VICTOR J. BLUE/NYTIMES

Former US president Barack Obama delivered a scathing critique of his successor, Donald Trump, at a rally on Oct 24 in Ohio to support Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov 3 midterm elections.

“After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which we have not seen in the modern era, you get a chance to say, ‘Enough is enough’,” Obama declared in Cleveland. “We are voting for change right here in Ohio.”

The 65-year-old Democrat blamed the Trump administration for the rising cost of living, a top voter concern amid soaring fuel prices.

READ MORE HERE

Man dies after being buried alive while digging in Johor

PHOTO: BIRO KEBAJIKAN PARLIMEN PASIR GUDANG/FACEBOOK

A man died after being buried under soil while digging near the Taman Kedidi water tank in Pasir Gudang on the morning of Oct 24.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said in a statement on Oct 24 that it received an emergency call at 10am about the incident involving the 48-year-old victim.

“The operation team conducted a search and rescue (SAR) using specialised equipment, hoes and spades to facilitate excavation. The victim was successfully extricated and pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel at 12.33pm,” the statement read.

READ MORE HERE

Kimi Antonelli storms to pole for US Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli took another step towards securing his maiden Formula One world title by beating Max Verstappen to pole position for the United States Grand Prix on Oct 24.

The 20-year-old Italian will wrap up the drivers’ championship on Oct 25 if he wins the race, his Mercedes teammate George Russell finishes outside the top eight and Lewis Hamilton finishes outside the top four.

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar qualified in third place, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.

READ MORE HERE