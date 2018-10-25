While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 25

Pipe bombs sent to top US Democrats, CNN an ‘act of terror’

Police intercepted suspected pipe bombs sent to former US President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other high-profile Democrats on Wednesday, in what New York officials described as an act of terrorism.

The CNN bureau in New York also received a device looking like a pipe bomb, leading police to evacuate the building, as did the office of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat. CNN reported that Eric Holder, who was US Attorney-General under former President Barack Obama, was also among those targeted.

“This clearly is an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press and leaders of this country through acts of violence,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference.

With the country deeply polarised under President Donald Trump, the packages brought a new level of tension to Nov 6 political contests that will decide whether Democrats can challenge the majorities now held by Trump’s Republicans in Congress.

Saudi Crown Prince calls Jamal Khashoggi murder ‘repulsive’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Wednesday denounced the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and vowed justice would prevail, without addressing US accusations of a botched cover-up over the killing by the Gulf kingdom.

After phoning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Oct 2 killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul which has triggered an international diplomatic crisis, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged there would be “no rupture” in ties with Ankara.

“The incident was very painful for all Saudis, it’s a repulsive incident and no one can justify it,” Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in his first comments since the journalist’s murder.

Japanese journalist heads home after 40 months held hostage by militants

A Japanese journalist held hostage by Islamist militants for 40 months left for Japan from Turkey on Wednesday after being freed and said he was happy to be going home.

Jumpei Yasuda, a 44-year-old freelance journalist who was reported to have been captured by an Al-Qaeda affiliate after entering Syria from Turkey in 2015, was released a day earlier after three years in captivity.

Japanese diplomats in Turkey earlier confirmed that the released man was Yasuda, and Japan’s foreign minister said the journalist would be brought home as soon as possible.

Ex-commander of US army forces in Europe warns of likely 'war with China'

The former commander of US Army forces in Europe warned on Wednesday of a "very strong likelihood" of an armed conflict between his country and China in the Pacific.

"I think in 15 years, it's not inevitable, but it is a very strong likelihood that we will be at war with China," recently retired US Lieutenant-General Ben Hodges told defence experts meeting at the Warsaw Security Forum in the Polish capital.

Hodges served as US Army commander in Europe until last year and is now a strategic studies expert at the Washington-based Centre for European Policy Analysis.

Football: Salah hits 50 as Liverpool ease past Red Star

Mohamed Salah continued his return to scoring form by taking his tally for Liverpool to 50 goals as the five-time European champions eased past Red Star Belgrade 4-0 at Anfield.

The Egyptian ended a four-game goal drought with the winner at Huddersfield on Saturday and struck twice to open his Champions League account for the season after Roberto Firmino had opened the scoring.

Sadio Mane added Liverpool's fourth soon after missing a penalty as Jurgen Klopp's men bounced back from defeat to Napoli in their last Champions League outing to move a point ahead of the Italians at the top of Group C.

