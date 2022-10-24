While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 24

Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race
Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain’s next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but well behind front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Johnson said in a statement.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.
Russia tells people in occupied Kherson to 'save your lives' and leave
Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives on Sunday as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.
Russia’s proxies in the southern region are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people who live on the western bank of the Dnipro river.
“The situation today is difficult. It’s vital to save your lives,” Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said in a video message. “It won’t be for long. You will definitely return.”
Author Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye and the use of one hand following an attack on stage at a literary event in western New York in August, his agent said.
Mr Andrew Wylie, who represents literary giants such as Saul Bellow and Roberto Bolano, described the extent of the injuries Rushdie suffered in the “brutal” attack in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Mr Wylie described the author’s wounds as “profound” and noted the loss of sight of one eye.
Climate activists pour mashed potatoes on US$111m Monet work
Eco-activists on Sunday splashed mashed potatoes on a Claude Monet painting in a German museum, days after Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London was hit by tomato soup.
Publishing a video of the action on Twitter, the environmental protest group Last Generation wrote: “If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we’ll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!”
The work, “Les Meules” (Haystacks), hangs in the Museum Barberini in Potsdam and is part of billionaire Hasso Plattner’s collection. It is on permanent loan to the museum.
Football: Newcastle into top four after win at Tottenham
Newcastle United produced their biggest result of an already impressive season with a deserved 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to move into the Premier League’s top four on Sunday.
First-half goals by Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron – both aided by mistakes from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris – put Newcastle in control after Tottenham had started brightly.
Wilson chipped the opener into an unguarded net after 31 minutes and Almiron scored from a tight angle in the 40th.