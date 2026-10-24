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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 24, 2026

Iran has said it could target seven major internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz should Iranian infrastructure come under attack from the US and Israel.

Iran plans to hit Gulf undersea cables if war resumes

Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to target undersea communications cables in the Gulf if the United States and Israel attack Iran again, two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters.

Their comments followed warnings by Iranian officials that undersea cables in the region could become targets in any renewed conflict if diplomacy with Washington collapses.

The two Iranian security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave few details and did not say how or where exactly Tehran would carry out such attacks.

But one of them said Iran would aim to prevent repairs after any attacks to prolong disruptions to communications, including internet connections.

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Melania Trump brokers ceasefire in Ukrainian city

US first lady Melania Trump has secured a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky, which will begin on Oct 29, the White House said on Oct 23.

The chief of staff of Russian forces, Valery Gerasimov, said on the Defence Ministry’s Telegram channel that Russian troops would halt fire from 4am local time on Oct 27 to allow for the humanitarian operation to start.

Residents of the southern Ukrainian city, occupied by Russian forces since February 2022, have reported a deepening food crisis.

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Philippines investigates Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle

PHOTOS: EPA, INTERNET

Authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle, father of Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, the Philippine justice undersecretary said on Oct 23, after allegations he possessed child sexual abuse images.

“Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter,” Nicholas Ty, Philippine justice undersecretary, told Reuters.

Reuters could not immediately reach Thomas Markle for comment, but he was quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper in Britain as saying the allegations against him were untrue and “sick lies”.

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Alleged online sadist arrested in Germany after US teen suicide

FILE PHOTO

German police acting on an FBI tip-off arrested an alleged online sadist accused of driving a 14-year-old US girl to hang herself, prosecutors said on Oct 23.

The suspect was linked to an online group called “Nefarious Maniac Kult” or “NMK” – part of a global network known by the labels “764“ or “COM” – the Hamburg public prosecutor’s office said.

The case echoes others in a dark online subculture where predators manipulate, exploit and extort young victims – a category of crime that has been labelled nihilistic violent extremism.

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Bayern’s Vincent Kompany in hospital after collapsing

PHOTO: AFP

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was taken to hospital by an emergency medical team on Oct 23 after collapsing during training, the club said.

“Vincent Kompany had to seek medical attention on Friday after collapsing during a training session with FC Bayern’s reserve team,” Bayern said on their website.

“Kompany is undergoing thorough examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical care.”

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