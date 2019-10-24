While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 24

Republican lawmakers storm hearing room, disrupt Trump impeachment inquiry

Republican lawmakers, encouraged by President Donald Trump to get tougher in fighting Democratic efforts to impeach him, disrupted the US House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Wednesday by storming into a high-security hearing room and delaying testimony by a key Pentagon witness.

More than two dozen Republican lawmakers surged into the facility where Laura Cooper, the US defence official who oversees Ukraine and Russia matters, was due to testify behind closed doors and began yelling complaints that the Democrats were conducting the process in private, lawmakers and aides said.

After a delay of around four hours, Cooper began her testimony.

In a dramatic confrontation during the escalating probe that threatens Trump’s presidency even as he seeks re-election next year, the Republican lawmakers caused a standoff with the three Democratic-led House committees leading the impeachment inquiry before finally leaving the room to take part in a vote on unrelated legislation on the House floor.

READ MORE HERE

Google says quantum computer can perform 10,000-year task in minutes

Alphabet's Google said it has built a computer that has reached "quantum supremacy," performing a computation in 200 seconds that would take the fastest supercomputers about 10,000 years.

The results of Google's tests, which were conducted using a quantum chip it developed in-house, were published on Wednesday in the scientific journal Nature.

The idea behind quantum computing is to exponentially improve the processing speed and power of computers to be able to simulate large systems, driving advances in physics, chemistry and other fields.

READ MORE HERE

Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face

Portugal has suspended an obstetrician suspected of negligence after a baby was born without a face, in a case that has shocked the country.

The baby, Rodrigo, was born on Oct 7 without a nose or eyes and missing part of his skull, but the deformities were only discovered during his delivery at a hospital in Setubal, about 40km south of Lisbon.

Portugal's Medical Council unanimously voted to suspend Dr Artur Carvalho from practising for six months.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Batshuayi spurs Chelsea to victory in Amsterdam

A late goal by substitute Michy Batshuayi propelled Chelsea to a 1-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday for a second Champions League victory in Group H after a fast and furious tussle at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Manager Frank Lampard's late replacements paid dividends as Batshuayi was set up by fellow substitute Christian Pulisic for the 86th minute winner as Chelsea finished strongly.

Chelsea and Ajax now both have six points at the halfway point of the six-game group campaign.

READ MORE HERE

Football: US star Alex Morgan expecting baby

United States women's soccer star Alex Morgan confirmed Wednesday (Oct 23) she was pregnant with a baby daughter due to be born in April next year.

Morgan, a key member of the US team which won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019, first confirmed the news in a statement to People magazine.

The 30-year-old Orlando Pride forward is married to Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco.

READ MORE HERE