While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 23

Tens of thousands march in Berlin in support of Iran protests
Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown.
The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, even if they do not appear close to toppling a government that has deployed its powerful security apparatus to quell the unrest.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in the custody of morality police after being detained for “improper attire”. Protests erupted at her funeral on Sept 17 in the Kurdish town of Saqez before spreading across Iran. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.
Women have played a prominent part, waving and burning veils. The deaths of several teenaged girls reportedly killed during protests have fuelled more anger.
Israel’s Netanyahu asks Putin to rethink his invasion of Ukraine
Israel’s opposition leader and contender for next prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, and urged him to reconsider, in his most direct criticism yet of the war.
Netanyahu said in an interview with USA Today that he thought Putin’s decision to go to war in Ukraine was “guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm,” adding, “I hope he’s having second thoughts about it.”
“We all have sympathy to Ukraine, it’s not even a question, and I’m no different,” he said.
Ukraine faces power cuts after strikes, more flee Kherson
Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded by more than a dozen Russian missiles on Saturday, the Ukrainian air force said, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities and power outages.
At the same time Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson urged civilians to leave immediately citing what they called a tense military situation as Ukraine’s forces advance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app regarding Russian attacks on infrastructure that began overnight: “The enemy launched a massive attack: 36 rockets, most of which were shot down,”
Football: Unforgettable day for Liverpool reject Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi said scoring Nottingham Forest’s winner against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday was a moment he would never forget as he returned to haunt his former club.
The 25-year-old Nigerian forward joined Liverpool as a teenager in 2015 but spent the majority of his Anfield career out on loan in Germany and Belgium before being sold in 2021.
Awoniyi joined Forest from Union Berlin for around £18 million (S$28 million) in June, heralding a frenzied summer of spending by the former English champions as they returned to the top flight for the first time since 1999.
Horner says no secret deal on cost cap breach, blasts Brown
Red Bull boss Christian Horner said there would be no secret deal with Formula One’s governing body over his team’s budget cap breach and blasted McLaren counterpart Zak Brown for a letter making accusations of cheating.
Red Bull, who won the drivers’ title last year and this with Max Verstappen, were found to have exceeded the US$145 million (S$200 million) cap in 2021 with what the governing FIA said was a ‘minor overspend’.
Some teams have called for strict punishment to send a strong message.