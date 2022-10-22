While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 22

US restores talks with Russia; sees no interest in ending war

The US and Russian defence chiefs spoke on Friday for the first time in months but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw no interest from Moscow for broader talks to end the Ukraine war.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin “emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine” during the call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, said a US spokesman, Brigadier-General Pat Ryder.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the call and said the two discussed Ukraine without further details.

The defence chiefs last spoke on May 13 when Mr Austin urged Moscow to implement an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Biden predicts final hour shift to Democrats before midterms