While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 22

US restores talks with Russia; sees no interest in ending war
The US and Russian defence chiefs spoke on Friday for the first time in months but Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he saw no interest from Moscow for broader talks to end the Ukraine war.
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin “emphasised the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine” during the call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, said a US spokesman, Brigadier-General Pat Ryder.
Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the call and said the two discussed Ukraine without further details.
The defence chiefs last spoke on May 13 when Mr Austin urged Moscow to implement an “immediate ceasefire” in Ukraine.
Biden predicts final hour shift to Democrats before midterms
President Joe Biden on Friday predicted a final hour shift in favour of the Democrats in the midterm elections, saying that the economy, seen as their weakest issue, is improving strongly.
Recent polls show momentum rising on the Republican side, with voters increasingly anxious about high inflation and likely to punish the Democrats.
Biden’s party currently has a razor thin majority in Congress but Republican leaders say they will block his legislation if they take over the legislature.
Macron urges France to unite over 12-year-old’s murder
France should unite in solidarity with the parents of a 12-year-old girl whose battered body was found last week in a suitcase outside her Paris home, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, calling her murder an act of “extreme evil”.
In his first public comments on the death of the girl, named Lola, Macron said the unspeakable atrocity that the crime represented was what has shocked the country most.
Lola’s murder has became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing on the profile of the suspect - an illegal immigrant - to call for tougher immigration policies.
Loh stuns Axelsen to reach Denmark Open semi-finals
Singapore’s top shuttler Loh Kean Yew ended world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen’s men’s singles record run of 39 straight wins in stunning fashion, romping to a 21-17, 21-10 win in just 30 minutes in their Denmark Open quarter-final on Friday.
The world No. 5 told The Straits Times: “Beating Viktor now is an achievement in itself because he is on another level. But nobody wins all the time, and he is also human, and a respectable one too.”
Loh will go on and meet childhood rival, Malaysia’s third-ranked Lee Zii Jia, in their semi-final on Saturday.
Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album Midnights
Taylor Swift returned to pop on Friday with the debut of her 10th studio album, a record called Midnights inspired by her late-night thoughts, and she also released a video of her “nightmare scenarios” in the genre of a horror flick.
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter described the 13-track Midnights as “a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows.”
“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” Swift wrote on Instagram.