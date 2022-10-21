While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 21

Iranians in Crimea helped Russia target Ukraine with drones
The White House said on Thursday that Iranians have been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones, and that US efforts to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.
John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told reporters that Russian military personnel, operating remotely from Crimea, have been piloting Iranian drones to launch attacks against Ukrainian targets including Kyiv in recent days.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.
Mr Kirby added that it appeared a relatively small number of Iranians were involved.
Shortest-serving PM in UK history leaves scars on economy
Liz Truss’ attempt to boost growth in a recession-threatened economy was fuelled by eye-watering levels of debt, damaging her government’s credibility on financial markets.
Truss, the shortest serving prime minister in UK history, leaves lasting scars on the economy after her botched budget rocked markets, spiked borrowing costs and tanked the pound.
The crisis-hit PM, elected Conservative leader just six weeks ago on a tax-slashing platform, announced her resignation on Thursday.
Putin shown firing rifle as he inspects mobilised soldiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised troops and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers heading to fight in Ukraine.
Mr Putin was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, south-east of Moscow, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained, the Kremlin said.
Footage showed a figure who appeared to be Putin lying flat on the ground and firing from a rifle. In the next frame, Mr Putin was seen dusting down his overcoat, slapping a soldier on the shoulder and wishing him good luck.
US woman accused of assaulting officers with angry bees
A Massachusetts woman stands accused of using a swarm of bees as a dangerous weapon, according to a county sheriff, after she allegedly unleashed a hive of angry insects on deputies trying to serve an eviction notice last week.
The incident unfolded when Rorie Woods, a 55-year-old professional beekeeper, drove up to the home in Longmeadow while deputies were in the process of enforcing the eviction notice, the sheriff’s department said in a statement on Wednesday.
Woods smashed the lid of one hive and flipped it over, agitating the bees, the sheriff said on Wednesday. They swarmed the area, stinging several officers and bystanders who were nearby.
Actor loses civil case that accused Kevin Spacey of sexual abuse
Kevin Spacey on Thursday defeated a sexual abuse claim against him after jurors in Manhattan civil trial found his accuser didn’t prove his claim that the Oscar winner made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14.
The verdict came after a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court.
Anthony Rapp, now 50, testified that Spacey climbed on top of him on a bed and pressed his groin into Rapp’s hip until he was able to wriggle free. Spacey denied the allegation on the stand and said he had never been alone with Rapp.