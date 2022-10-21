While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 21

Iranians in Crimea helped Russia target Ukraine with drones

The White House said on Thursday that Iranians have been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones, and that US efforts to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.

John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told reporters that Russian military personnel, operating remotely from Crimea, have been piloting Iranian drones to launch attacks against Ukrainian targets including Kyiv in recent days.

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Mr Kirby added that it appeared a relatively small number of Iranians were involved.

