While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 21

EU will delay Brexit until February if Boris Johnson fails to ratify deal this week: The Sunday Times

The Sunday Times has reported that the European Union will delay Brexit until February 2020 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to get his deal past parliament this week.

The delay would be "fungible", meaning that Britain could leave earlier, on Nov 1 or 15, December or January, if his deal is ratified before the extension ends, the newspaper said, citing diplomatic sources.

No decision will be taken until EU governments have the chance to assess the chances of the withdrawal treaty getting through parliament before Tuesday (Oct 22) this week, the newspaper added.

Environmentalists gain, far right loses ground in Swiss election

The Greens made strong gains in Switzerland's election on Sunday (Oct 20) while the far-right party lost ground, early results showed, potentially putting environmentalists in the mix for a seat in the coalition that has governed the country for decades.

The Greens rode on voters' concerns about climate change in the parliamentary election and could dilute centre-right parties' grip on power.





Swiss Green Party President Regula Rytz (centre) reacts with party members upon the announcement of the first results during the general election, on Oct 20, 2019 in Switzerland's capital Bern. PHOTO: AFP





Changing just one member of the seven-seat cabinet would be a political sensation. The Greens have never had a seat in the four-party Federal Council.

At least three dead in fires amid Chilean riots, flights out of Santiago delayed





Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Santiago, on Oct 20, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





At least three people died in supermarket arson attacks in Chile's capital Santiago, and soldiers shot two people during an operation to detain looters, authorities said, as protests entered their second week and intensified after a state of emergency was announced.

There was transport deadlock in the city and chaos at the international airport, where flights into and out of Santiago were suspended or cancelled as crew members and airport staff were unable to get to work, the city's governor said.

Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of riots as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to reverse the move and declare a state of emergency.

Erdogan says he will never allow vaping, will block e-cigarettes in Turkey



Vaping is largely unregulated. However, several countries including Australia, Brazil, India and Japan have recently banned or limited aspects of the e-cigarette market, while the United States has announced plans to remove flavoured e-cigarettes from stores. PHOTO: REUTERS



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday (Oct 20) he will never allow electronic cigarette companies to produce their products in Turkey, urging Turks to drink tea instead.

Speaking at an event against smoking in Istanbul, Erdogan said he had ordered his Trade Minister "never" to allow e-cigarettes in Turkey and said that tobacco companies were"getting rich by poisoning" people.

"They asked us for a place and permission to produce these (e-cigarettes). We didn't give it to them and we will not," he said, without saying which firm or firms he was referring to.

Football: Liverpool strike late, but winning run ends in 1-1 draw at Man United





Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. PHOTO: REUTERS





Liverpool failed to record a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League win, but Adam Lallana's late equaliser saved the European champions from a shock defeat at Manchester United in a 1-1 draw on Sunday (Oct 20).

Marcus Rashford's controversial goal handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling Red Devils a 1-0 half-time lead, but they could not hold out for a much-needed victory as they left substitute Lallana unmarked at the back post to level with five minutes to play.

Liverpool move six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, but will still feel this was a missed opportunity to inflict more pain on a United side sitting 13th in the Premier League, just two points off the relegation zone.

