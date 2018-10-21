While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 21

Trump says US will pull out of nuclear deal with Russia

President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that the United States plans to leave a landmark nuclear weapons treaty with Russia over claims Moscow has violated the deal.

The three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, known as the INF, was signed in 1987 by president Ronald Reagan.

"We're the ones who have stayed in the agreement and we've honoured the agreement, but Russia has not unfortunately honoured the agreement, so we're going to terminate the agreement and we're going to pull out," Trump told reporters in Elko, Nevada.

Trump spoke as his National Security Adviser John Bolton was in Moscow to meet with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, ahead of what is expected to be a second summit between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin this year.

US Mega Millions lottery hits world record US$1.6 billion

The US Mega Millions jackpot grew to US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion), a world record for a lottery, after Friday's drawing produced no winner of the grand prize, officials said.

The next Mega Millions draw will be on Tuesday, after no one hit all of the numbers of 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 7 during Friday night's draw.

If a player hits all six numbers to win the jackpot, they can opt for an immediate cash payment of US$904 million or receive the US$1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

Hundreds of thousands take to streets in London demanding second Brexit vote

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of the European Union marched through London on Saturday in the biggest demonstration so far to demand that the British government holds a public vote on the terms of Brexit.

The protesters waved the blue and gold flag of the EU and held up anti-Brexit banners under sunny skies to call for another referendum on the eventual deal on how Britain will leave the world's biggest trading bloc.

The march comes after another tumultuous week for Prime Minister Theresa May in which she failed to agree a divorce deal with EU leaders in Brussels and infuriated members of her own party by making further concessions in the talks.

Football: Man City in champion form after Mourinho drama

Manchester City displayed familiar champions’ swagger and Mo Salah rediscovered his goalscoring touch for Liverpool as the two title favourites forged clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

City destroyed Burnley 5-0 before Salah broke his mini scoring drought in Liverpool’s laboured 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town, yet it all paled beside the drama that once again engulfed Manchester United and Jose Mourinho in the day’s marquee match.

Mourinho’s side had been poised to earn a comeback win at unbeaten Chelsea until a stoppage-time equaliser from substitute Ross Barkley earned the Blues a 2-2 draw and sparked a pitchside pantomime.

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's Joy injures right arm during concert

A member of popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet had to leave for the hospital an hour into their concert here on Saturday evening.

Member Joy injured her right arm during the performance, which is the group's first solo concert in Singapore.

"I'm really sorry. I really wanted to perform today but I have to go to the hospital now," she tearfully told the crowd in Korean.

