While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 20

Braverman quits as UK interior minister with criticism of Truss
Britain’s interior minister quit on Wednesday with a thinly-veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is battling to reassert her authority as lawmakers from her own party openly call on her to quit.
The departure of Ms Suella Braverman, over a “technical” breach of government rules, means Ms Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.
Mr Grant Shapps, who on Oct 4 said Ms Truss only had 10 days to save her premiership, will replace Braverman in a bid by the prime minister to quell a growing rebellion by bringing critics into the fold.
Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since Sept 23, when she launched a “mini-budget” - an economic programme of vast unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.
WHO says Covid-19 still an international emergency
The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday it is too early to lift the highest-level alert for the Covid-19 crisis, with the pandemic remaining a global health emergency despite recent progress.
The WHO’s emergency committee on Covid-19 met last week and concluded that the pandemic still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, a status it declared back in January 2020.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday that he agreed with the committee’s advice.
New Italy government will be pro-Nato, pro-Europe, says Meloni
Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to be Italy’s next prime minister, threw down the gauntlet to her right-wing coalition partners on Wednesday, saying her new government would be pro-Nato and fully a part of Europe.
Her uncompromising statement came after her conservative ally Silvio Berlusconi reiterated his sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of triggering the war.
In a sharply worded declaration, Ms Meloni said any party that disagreed with her foreign policy line should not join the government, which is set to take office next week.
Ukrainian people win EU’s 2022 Sakharov freedom prize
The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the people of Ukraine its annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.
“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom and rule of law. Risking their lives for us,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said when she announced the winner.
“There is no one more deserving of this prize,” she said.
Football: Nunez sinks West Ham to extend Liverpool’s revival
Darwin Nunez extended Liverpool’s revival as the Uruguay forward maintained his own recent resurgence with the decisive goal in Wednesday’s 1-0 win against West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp’s side earned a third successive win in all competitions thanks to Nunez’s strike and a missed penalty from West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen in the first half at Anfield.
It was Nunez’s third goal in his last four appearances as the former Benfica star begins to make himself at home after a disappointing start following his expensive summer move.