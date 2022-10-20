While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 20

Braverman quits as UK interior minister with criticism of Truss

Britain’s interior minister quit on Wednesday with a thinly-veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is battling to reassert her authority as lawmakers from her own party openly call on her to quit.

The departure of Ms Suella Braverman, over a “technical” breach of government rules, means Ms Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.

Mr Grant Shapps, who on Oct 4 said Ms Truss only had 10 days to save her premiership, will replace Braverman in a bid by the prime minister to quell a growing rebellion by bringing critics into the fold.

Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since Sept 23, when she launched a “mini-budget” - an economic programme of vast unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

