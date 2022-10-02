While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2

Road accident in India leaves reported 27 dead

A tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims returning from a shrine in India overturned on Saturday and plunged into a pond, killing as many as 27 people, Indian media reported.

The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.

Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.

The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.

