While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2

Road accident in India leaves reported 27 dead
A tractor pulling a trolley packed with pilgrims returning from a shrine in India overturned on Saturday and plunged into a pond, killing as many as 27 people, Indian media reported.
The accident in the city of Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh left another 22 people injured, The Times of India reported.
Other news media gave slightly lower death tolls.
The tractor-trolley was bringing Hindu pilgrims back from the Chandrika Devi temple, reports said.
Putin supporters enraged by Russia's retreat from Lyman
Two powerful supporters of President Vladimir Putin turned on Russia's military leadership on Saturday after it ordered a retreat from a key city in eastern Ukraine, a striking sign of dissent within the Russian elite that comes as the Kremlin tries to project an image of strength and unity.
Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russia's top military brass had "covered for" an "incompetent" general who should now be "sent to the front to wash his shame off with blood."
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the business magnate close to Putin who leads the Wagner Group - an army of mercenaries fighting for Russia in the war - issued a statement an hour later declaring that he agreed with Kadyrov.
Russian military plane catches fire at Crimea base: Officials
A large blaze broke out at a Russian military airfield on the occupied Crimean Peninsula after a landing plane skidded off the runway and caught fire, a Russian official and state media reported on Saturday.
The local governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said that "a partial explosion of ammunition" occurred after the plane went off the runway at the air base in the village of Belbek.
The pilot safely evacuated, and firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, Razvozhaev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
'French Spiderman' climbs first skyscraper with son in Barcelona
Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spiderman", scaled one of Barcelona's highest skyscrapers on Saturday without a harness. And for the first time ever, the famous daredevil was joined by his son.
"This time is different. My son is not a climber so I feel responsible somehow," Robert told Reuters while preparing for the climb.
"I know he's a big boy, 34. It's his own decision, but at the end of the day I am his dad."
Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton
Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.
Newcastle United thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage to snap a run of draws, while Everton enjoyed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.