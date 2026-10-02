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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2, 2026

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US President Donald Trump speaking to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct 1, before boarding Marine One.

US President Donald Trump speaking to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct 1, before boarding Marine One.

PHOTO: EPA

Trump vows to hit Iran ‘very hard’ if linked to flydubai attack

US President Donald Trump said on Oct 1 that Tehran was likely involved in an attack by a pilot on a flydubai flight to Israel and that Iran would be “hit very hard” if it was.

The co-pilot allegedly assaulted the captain before passengers managed to save the plane from crashing.

Israel’s prime minister said the man had undergone “Islamist radical indoctrination.”

“I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes, but we’re working on it right now,” Trump said, when asked by reporters at the White House whether Iran was involved in the incident on the flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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US inmate Christa Pike critical after botched execution

FILE Ñ Christa Pike, who has been on death row for the better part of three decades after being convicted of torturing and killing a classmate at age 18, attends a court hearing via a video, in Knoxville, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026. Gov. Bill Lee paused capital punishment in Tennessee on Oct. 1, and called for a review of the stateÕs policies, hours after Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital in the stateÕs second botched execution of 2026. (Jessica Tezak/The New York Times)

PHOTO: JESSICA TEZAK/NYTIMES

A condemned female murderer who survived two lethal injections during a botched execution by the US state of Tennessee was in critical condition and receiving “life-saving care,” her lawyer said on Oct 1.

Christa Pike, 50, was taken to a hospital after the failed attempts to put her to death on the night of Sept 30.

It was not clear how she survived the deadly doses of pentobarbital.

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Mexico school attack leaves vice-principal dead

Onlookers stand behind a police cordon as security officers stand guard at Secondary School No. 13 after an attack that killed a vice principal and injured others, according to local authorities, in Torreon, Coahuila state, Mexico, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

PHOTO: REUTERS

An attack at a secondary school in Mexico’s northern Coahuila state left a vice-principal dead and three people injured on Oct 1, local authorities said, in a rare case of school violence in the country.

The attack was allegedly carried out by two 18-year-old brothers who have both been detained, State Prosecutor Federico Fernandez said, and took place at Secondary School No. 13 in the La Union area of the city of Torreon.

The suspects were former students, according to a state government official.

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Ukraine deploys FP-7 ballistic missile in combat for first time

Ukraine has deployed its FP-7 tactical ballistic missile in combat for the first time, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct 1.

“Ukrainian tactical ballistic missile FP-7. First combat use,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram. “Thank you for the result. Next - production.”

He did not say where the FP-7 had been used in combat or against what target.

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Germany enjoy first win under Klopp in Nations League

Germany's coach Jurgen Klopp reacts next to Germany's forward #11 Nick Woltemade after during the UEFA Nations League Group A2 between Germany and Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Karl-Josef HILDENBRAND / AFP)

PHOTO: AFP

Germany claimed a first win under new coach Jurgen Klopp on Oct 1 with a 2-0 Nations League victory over Serbia, while Portugal shrugged off the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in Denmark and the Netherlands came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Greece.

Klopp selected a completely new starting XI from the side that lost to Greece last time out, handing debuts to goalkeeper Jonas Urbig and winger Derry Scherhant.

Germany attacked the Serbia goal in waves, but it took until the 39th minute to take the lead as Florian Wirtz picked out Tom Bischof to score his first senior national team goal in his second cap.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.