While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2

Trump wants no rule changes after chaotic first debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he likes his debates with Joe Biden just the way they are and opposes potential changes to try and prevent repetition of the chaos that marred their first clash.

The US presidential debates organisers announced on Wednesday that “additional structure” is needed “to ensure a more orderly discussion” – a polite reference to the meltdown that occurred the previous day in Cleveland.

Trump says not so fast.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” he tweeted.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient: Study

A Covid-19 nasal swab test ruptured the lining at the base of a US woman's skull, causing cerebrospinal fluid to leak from her nose and putting her at risk of brain infection, doctors reported in a medical journal on Thursday.

The patient, who is in her 40s, had an undiagnosed rare condition and the test she received may have been carried out improperly, a sequence of improbable events that means the risk from nasal tests remains very low.

But health care professionals should take care to follow testing protocols closely, Jarrett Walsh, senior author of the paper that appeared in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, told AFP.

READ MORE HERE

Trump biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation, says study

US President Donald Trump has been the world's biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation during the pandemic, a study from Cornell University said on Thursday.

A team from the Cornell Alliance for Science evaluated 38 million articles published by English-language, traditional media worldwide between Jan 1 and May 26 of this year.

They identified 522,472 news articles that reproduced or amplified misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic, or what the World Health Organisation has called the "infodemic."

READ MORE HERE

US brings home dozens of ISIS 'foreign fighters'

The US Justice Department said on Thursday that it brought home 27 Americans who went to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group, as Washington again urged other nations to do the same.

A day after filing charges against a Trinidadian-American father and son who enlisted in ISIS in 2015, the department said it had brought criminal terrorism support cases against some of those returning Americans.

Washington has said it is setting an example for other countries, notably Britain and France, who have resisted repatriating perhaps hundreds of their nationals from Iraq and Syria.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Lewandowski named Uefa men's player of the year

Robert Lewandowski was named Uefa men's player of the year on Thursday following a superb season in which he won the treble with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski was at the Champions League group-stage draw in Geneva to receive the award, just weeks after Bayern won the 2019/20 edition of the competition.

The Poland striker, who scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern also won the Bundesliga and German Cup, saw off Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to win the award.

READ MORE HERE