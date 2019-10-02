While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2

Boris Johnson to make his ‘final’ Brexit offer: My deal or no deal

Boris Johnson will on Wednesday send his final Brexit offer to the European Union, warning that he will walk away from the table and take Britain out of the bloc without a deal if Brussels doesn’t engage with him.

Addressing his Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, England, the prime minister will attempt to retake control of the agenda after political miscalculations have seen him defeated both in Parliament and the courts.

But he’s issuing a threat that risks repeating those humiliations.

Johnson’s gambit will only succeed if someone compromises. The EU would have to give some ground on questions around the Irish border. Members of Parliament in Johnson’s Tory Party would have to vote for a deal that contains elements they dislike. This week has seen some hints that both could move – though possibly not far enough.

Prince Harry and Meghan sue tabloid for publishing a private letter

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper as her husband, Prince Harry, blasted the British tabloid press on Tuesday for behaviour he said “destroys lives.”

The duchess, who is being represented by the law firm Schillings, filed a claim in London’s High Court against the paper and Associated Newspapers, its parent company, following an allegation that the newspaper “unlawfully” printed a private letter.

In a lengthy statement published on Tuesday evening, Prince Harry said his wife had become “one of the latest victims” of the British tabloid press that “wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences.”

Tom Cruise meets Ukraine's president in Kiev amid Trump impeachment crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy knows a thing or two about the silver screen. Before the political newcomer won Ukraine's presidential election in a landslide in April, he was an actor - appearing in a number of films and best known for playing a president in the comedy TV show Servant Of The People.

Now, as Ukraine's real-life president, he has found himself embroiled in an international scandal, with a phone call he had with President Donald Trump in July at the centre of an impeachment inquiry in Washington.

With his unusual background, Zelenskiy has more experience talking to actors than world leaders. And on Monday evening, after days of high-level meetings at the United Nations in New York, he seemed at ease as he welcomed American movie star Tom Cruise to Kiev.

Mouse falls from the ceiling at the White House

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

Reporters got a surprise on Tuesday when a mouse fell from the ceiling at the White House.

The rodent fell onto the lap of NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander about 10.45am, eventually seeking refuge amid a tangle of wires behind a shelf.

Some reporters ran for cover, while others sought to corner the mouse and capture it.

Model Gigi Hadid confronts gatecrasher on Chanel's Paris catwalk

Supermodel Gigi Hadid confronted a gatecrasher at Chanel's Paris fashion week show on Tuesday after the woman walked unchecked onto the catwalk with the models for the big finale.

The woman ran down from her seat and joined the models as they did their last walk along a spectacular set recreating the roofs of Paris inside the Grand Palais.

With security guards left floundering, Hadid - who walked in the show with her sister Bella - confronted the gatecrasher as she tried to further upstage the models, with the two facing off on the set.

