While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 2

Trump says new trade pact with Canada and Mexico to support 'hundreds of thousands' of US jobs

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 1) touted the newly reached trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will replace Nafta as a massive job engine, creating positions across the manufacturing, agriculture, technology and financial services sectors.

“These measures will support many – hundreds of thousands – American jobs,” he said at a news conference at the White House. “It means far more American jobs, and these are high-quality jobs.”

Trump called the deal the “most modern, up-to-date and balanced trade agreement” in US history. He plans to sign the deal by the end of November.

'Don't bully us', Britain takes new combative tone to Brexit talks



Britain cannot be bullied, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Monday (Oct 1), sharpening the government's criticism of the European Union for taunting Prime Minister Theresa May and souring difficult Brexit talks.

May's ministers have come out one by one at their party's annual conference in the city of Birmingham to warn the EU that they will embrace leaving without a deal if the bloc fails to show "respect" in the talks to end Britain's membership.

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU in the country's biggest shift in foreign and trade policy in more than 40 years, May faces growing criticism over her proposals not only in her governing party but also in Brussels.

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing allegations of rape by a former model who accuses the Portuguese superstar of attacking her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus in Italy's Serie A, rejected the charges as "fake news" during a live chat on Instagram.

"What they said today, fake - fake news," the 33-year-old star of the Portuguese national team said in a post that was later deleted.

Latin jazz great Jerry Gonzalez dies in Madrid

Jerry Gonzalez, a US Latin jazz trumpeter and percussionist who played with The Beach Boys and Dizzy Gillespie among others, has died, his music label said Monday (Oct 1), after a reported fire in his Madrid home.

"The Sunnyside family is grieving today as we have lost our beloved friend and inspiration, the great Jerry Gonzalez," Sunnyside Records tweeted.

"For over three decades, Jerry has been a constant joy in our lives through his music, his friendship and his undeniable spirit. We will miss him dearly."

Football: Bournemouth leave it late as Stanislas sinks Palace

Bournemouth snatched a dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace as Junior Stanislas's last-gasp penalty sealed the points at Dean Court on Monday (Oct 1).

Eddie Howe's side took an early lead through David Brooks before Patrick Van Aanholt bagged a controversial second-half equaliser for Palace.

Van Aanholt looked well offside when he fired home, but Bournemouth hit back to maintain their impressive start to the season.

