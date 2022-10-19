While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 19

Twitter locks staff stock accounts in anticipation of deal: Bloomberg News

Twitter Inc has frozen equity award accounts for employees days ahead of the deadline to close its deal with Elon Musk, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, a sign that the social media firm hopes the deal will be completed.

The report sent Twitter shares up 1.8 per cent at US$51.6, still lower than Musk’s offer price of US$54.2 per share.

Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, and Twitter are directed by the Delaware court to close the US$44 billion (S$62.5 billion) deal on Oct 28. The deal was first announced in April.

