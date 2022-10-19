While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 19

Twitter locks staff stock accounts in anticipation of deal: Bloomberg News
Twitter Inc has frozen equity award accounts for employees days ahead of the deadline to close its deal with Elon Musk, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, a sign that the social media firm hopes the deal will be completed.
The report sent Twitter shares up 1.8 per cent at US$51.6, still lower than Musk’s offer price of US$54.2 per share.
Musk, chief executive of Tesla Inc, and Twitter are directed by the Delaware court to close the US$44 billion (S$62.5 billion) deal on Oct 28. The deal was first announced in April.
North Korea fires artillery shells off east, west coasts: South Korea military
North Korea fired artillery shells off its east and west coasts on Tuesday, the South Korean military said.
The North fired some 100 shells into the sea off its west coast around 10 pm local time (1300 GMT) and shot a further 150 rounds off its east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Korea’s latest military activity came after South Korean troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defence drills on Monday, designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.
Under-fire Kyiv still finding first victims of war
The cruise missiles had just finished smashing into Kyiv when Tetyana Telyzhenko buried the mutilated body of her tortured son in the capital’s traumatised suburb of Bucha.
Tuesday’s strikes appeared to be aimed at Ukrainian power stations that Russian-guided suicide drones had failed to reach the previous day.
But the body of Tetyana’s 44-year-old son Oleksiy had been missing since his capture in Russia’s aborted assault on Kyiv in the first weeks of the war in March.
Football: Liverpool boss Klopp charged after red card against Man City
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct following his outburst at the assistant referee during his side’s 1-0 Premier League win against Manchester City at the weekend, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.
Klopp was sent to the stands for confronting the official after Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was denied a free kick late in the second half at Anfield.
“Juergen Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Premier League game between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on Sunday,” the FA said in a statement.
Football: Neymar tells court did not participate in Barcelona transfer talks
Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr told a court on Tuesday he did not participate in negotiations over his transfer to “childhood dream” club Barcelona from Santos in 2013, but had signed what his father had told him to.
Along with Neymar, 30, eight other defendants are on trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer, including his parents, representatives of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.
All the defendants have denied any wrongdoing.