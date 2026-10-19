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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 19, 2026

Protesters break up the fountain at the base of the Statue de La Republique to get stones as clashes erupted at Place de la Republique in Paris, on Oct 18.

Macron denounces ‘unbridled’ violence as France hit by new clashes

President Emmanuel Macron on Oct 18 slammed the “unbridled” violence that erupted in cost-of-living protests across France, as police battled protesters and looters in new clashes in Paris.

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested on Oct 17 in unrest that represented some of the worst urban violence in France in years, with almost 1,000 police and gendarmes injured, seven seriously, the interior ministry said.

In an address to the nation, Macron said local authorities would be able to ban – “if necessary” – certain rallies in coming days. But he stopped short of announcing drastic measures, such as a state of emergency or curfew.

“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame,” Macron said of the devastation brought by the protests that include town halls burned down and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged.

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Milan police clash with protesters on second day of unrest

PHOTO: REUTERS

Youth and police clashed for a second day on Oct 18 in Milan, where mostly black-clad assailants hurled bottles, ransacked stores, and destroyed property around the central Duomo plaza.

Police in the northern city have arrested more than 200 people since Oct 17, according to Ansa news agency.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a security meeting on Oct 19 to address the violence, which resembled some scenes of chaos and looting in Paris.

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Kenya confirms eighth Ebola case as regional outbreak spreads

PHOTO: REUTERS

Kenya has confirmed one more Ebola case, bringing the total number of infections in the country to eight, Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth said on Oct 18.

“Today, 38 people were tested, and one tested positive for Ebola,” Amoth said in an interview on Kenya’s Citizen TV.

“He is a 49-year-old man who is not a healthcare worker. He developed fever, headache and muscle pain.”

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Trump says Washington golf course renovation to start in November, despite judge’s order

PHOTO: REUTERS

President Donald Trump on Oct 18 unveiled his plans for overhauling a beloved municipal golf course in the US capital, a project already mired in a contentious legal fight.

On Truth Social, Trump posted a mockup of an 18-hole course which would dramatically change the historic East Potomac Golf Links, saying construction is set to start in November.

“When completed, it will be open to the Public while, at the same time, designed to the Highest Level of Golf and able to hold World Class Tournaments such as the US Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, and the Presidents Cup,” Trump said.

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McLaren to sell five F1 cars, all driven by champions and one by Brad Pitt

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

McLaren are selling five fully-functioning Formula One cars driven by champions, including Lewis Hamilton and the late Brazilian Ayrton Senna, with one also tested by Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

The cars, to be sold through high-end dealer Tom Hartley Jr and expected to raise tens of millions of dollars, will be prepared by the reigning constructors’ champions for their next owners.

Hartley Jr also sold the collection of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone and 20 road cars belonging to the late McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh.

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