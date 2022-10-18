While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 18

UK PM Truss ‘sorry’ for economic ‘mistakes’ but vows to stay on
Embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologised for going “too far too fast” with reforms that triggered economic turmoil, but vowed to remain leader despite a series of humiliating climbdowns.
“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made... we went too far and too fast,” she told the BBC.
However, she said that she was “completely committed to delivering for this country” despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.
Her government on Monday axed almost all of its debt-fuelled tax cuts unveiled last month to avert fresh market chaos.
Russia fighter jet hits apartments in city near Ukraine; six dead
A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing six people, Tass news agency reported.
A further six people were missing and 19 suffered injuries, agencies quoted local officials as saying. Yeysk is separated from occupied Russian territory in southern Ukraine by a narrow stretch of the Sea of Azov.
Military news channel Zvezda published video appearing to show explosions aboard the Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber as it plunged towards the apartments. Russian agencies said the pilots had ejected.
Scholz extends life of Germany’s remaining nuclear plants
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday ordered all three of Germany’s remaining nuclear power plants to stay operational until mid-April, breaking an impasse that had caused a rift among his coalition partners as an energy crisis looms.
Germany had initially planned to exit nuclear power by the end of the year, but Russia’s war in Ukraine and skyrocketing power prices since then have forced a rethink.
In a letter, Scholz, from the centre-left Social Democrats, said he was invoking his authority as chancellor to issue a directive.
Benzema wins Ballon d’Or after fantastic year with Real Madrid
France striker Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, the reward coming after his stunning performances helped Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga last season.
Benzema, who is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual prize in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998, scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club including 15 in the Champions League.
Benzema, who also won the UEFA Nations League with France last season, pushed Bayern Munich and Senegal star Sadio Mane into second place.
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize
Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka on Monday won Britain’s Booker Prize for fiction for his work The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida, about a journalist murdered amid the country’s sectarian strife.
Karunatilaka, 47, is the second Sri Lankan to win the award, following Michael Ondaatje’s victory in 1992 for The English Patient.
Chair of judges, Neil MacGregor, called the book “an afterlife noir that dissolves the boundaries not just of different genres, but of life and death, body and spirit, east and west”.