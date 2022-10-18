While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 18

UK PM Truss ‘sorry’ for economic ‘mistakes’ but vows to stay on

Embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday apologised for going “too far too fast” with reforms that triggered economic turmoil, but vowed to remain leader despite a series of humiliating climbdowns.

“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made... we went too far and too fast,” she told the BBC.

However, she said that she was “completely committed to delivering for this country” despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.

Her government on Monday axed almost all of its debt-fuelled tax cuts unveiled last month to avert fresh market chaos.

