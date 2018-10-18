While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 18

Theresa May presses EU on Brexit but offers no new plans

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday (Oct 17) that "now is the time" to make a Brexit deal happen, but officials said she failed to offer new proposals to break the impasse at a crucial Brussels summit.

May pitched her vision of how to save the talks to European Union leaders left frustrated by a dramatic breakdown in negotiations on Sunday (Oct 14), just months before Brexit day on March 29.

Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament who heard the speech, said May offered them "nothing substantially new" to discuss when they retired for dinner afterwards without her.

Further US rate hikes 'most likely' needed: Fed minutes

US central bankers see no reason to pause their current course of gradual interest rate hikes amid the American economy's brisk expansion, according to meeting minutes released Wednesday (Oct 17).

Further rate hikes "would most likely be consistent" with the current period of firming inflation and historically low unemployment, according to minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting three weeks ago.

But some Fed members warned that instability in emerging economies - many of which are heavily indebted and vulnerable when US rates rise - could "spread more broadly through the global economy and financial markets."

