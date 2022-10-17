While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 17

G-20 divisions over war, oil laid bare in days-late statement
Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's biggest economies were divided on a variety of issues including Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a Group of 20 statement released three days later than usual amid tensions over the invasion and its impact on global growth.
"Many members strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed the view that Russia's illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine is impairing the global economic recovery," according to the G-20 "Chair's Summary" issued on Sunday by Indonesia, which leads the body this year.
The statement was based on G-20 meetings in Washington that concluded Thursday.
Normally such a document is released within hours of the session, but last week the finance chiefs clashed over a variety of issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making it more challenging to produce the summary - and particularly with other risks darkening the outlook for the world economy.
How Ukraine's surrogate mothers have survived the war
After months huddled in a basement to escape shelling, a surrogate mother named Viktoria was able to get her family, and the unborn child she carried for foreign clients, away from the fighting in northeastern Ukraine.
She could do so, she said, because her employer, a surrogacy agency, had offered financial aid and an apartment in the capital, Kyiv, to ensure her safety and the baby's.
And although she had initially been reluctant to leave her home, Kharkiv, even under artillery attacks, she is now glad to live in relative security. "I would not have left if the clinic had not persuaded me," she said.
British woman fatally shot during French boar hunt
A British woman died after being shot by her companion during a wild boar hunt in France on Sunday, in what a prosecutor described as a "dramatic accident".
The 67-year-old was wounded "above the heart" and taken to hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died around midday, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.
Her 69-year-old companion was taken into custody and a manslaughter investigation has been launched.
French police officer charged over fatal shooting
A police officer was charged on Sunday over the fatal shooting of a man who refused to stop at a traffic check, the 12th such death in France this year.
Already in custody, the officer was brought before an investigating magistrate who charged him over Friday's shooting, a source close to the case said.
He was charged with violence leading to death rather intentionally killing the victim.
Guardiola says coins were thrown at him in Liverpool loss
Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, a heated encounter in which home coach Juergen Klopp was sent to the stands.
The City bench celebrated vigorously as, after a poor first half, Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.
Guardiola was furious with the decision, even before referee Anthony Taylor had finished viewing the pitch-side monitor, turning around to remonstrate with Liverpool fans in the stands.