While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 17

G-20 divisions over war, oil laid bare in days-late statement

Finance ministers and central bankers from the world's biggest economies were divided on a variety of issues including Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a Group of 20 statement released three days later than usual amid tensions over the invasion and its impact on global growth.

"Many members strongly condemned Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed the view that Russia's illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine is impairing the global economic recovery," according to the G-20 "Chair's Summary" issued on Sunday by Indonesia, which leads the body this year.

The statement was based on G-20 meetings in Washington that concluded Thursday.

Normally such a document is released within hours of the session, but last week the finance chiefs clashed over a variety of issues, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making it more challenging to produce the summary - and particularly with other risks darkening the outlook for the world economy.

READ MORE HERE

How Ukraine's surrogate mothers have survived the war