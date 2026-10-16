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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16, 2026

Smoke billowing from the presidential palace complex following an attack by the Houthis, in Aden, Yemen, on Oct 15.

Houthis attack presidential palace complex in Yemen’s Aden, PM unharmed, officials say

Yemen’s Houthis fired missiles at the presidential palace complex in the southern city of Aden on Oct 15, killing two security guards, two government officials told Reuters.

Yemen’s Prime Minister and Cabinet members, who were at the Maashiq presidential palace complex, were unharmed, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said, adding that the Houthis had fired five missiles at the complex.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency, citing a military official, said the group had targeted a military operations headquarters run by Saudi officers at the complex, as well as weapons depots. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

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Infantino offers apology but ‘no answers’ at FIFA meeting over World Cup plan

PHOTO: REUTERS

FIFA president Gianni Infantino gave “no satisfactory answers” when grilled on Oct 15 during a meeting to discuss his attempts to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors, senior members of football’s global governing body said, but he did offer an apology for the failed project.

“We asked a great many critical questions, but there were no satisfactory answers from my point of view,” said Bernd Neuendorf, head of the German Football Association, who is also a member of the FIFA Council.

Neuendorf was speaking after the council met behind closed doors at the body’s Zurich headquarters, where Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal was one of the main topics on the agenda.

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Gold rebounds on weaker dollar, yield drop

PHOTO: AFP

Gold climbed more than 1% on Oct 15, looking set to snap three sessions of losses, supported by a weaker dollar and lower US Treasury yields, while expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October remained subdued despite hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at US$4,149 (S$5,321) per ounce by 12.36 am EDT (12.26pm Singapore time), after slipping to a one-week low in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.5% to US$4,170.10 per ounce.

The dollar slipped 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield were at a three-week low.

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Nineteen hurt after minibus hits train at French channel tunnel terminal

PHOTO: AFP

At least 19 people were injured on the evening of Oct 15 after a minibus collided with a train at a loading platform for the Channel Tunnel in northern France, the local prefect’s office said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, the prefecture said in a statement, adding that ambulances, a helicopter and police were at the scene.

The accident involved a minibus carrying truck drivers who were preparing to board the Le Shuttle service on the loading platform at the Eurotunnel site, the prefecture said in a later statement.

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Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump

PHOTO: EPA

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky sought to rally European allies on Oct 15 after saying Kyiv would no longer abide by US President Donald Trump’s demands not to strike Russian oil refineries.

Relations between Kyiv and Washington have soured since last week, when Trump eased sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Anger in Ukraine has been further heightened by outages to a critical US-provided satellite system that has hampered its military’s ability to counter Russia’s intense bombardments.

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