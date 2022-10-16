While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war.

It said the two assailants – nationals from an unspecified former Soviet republic – had been shot dead.

The attack took place a week after a blast damaged a bridge in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.

READ MORE HERE

In reversal, Elon Musk to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine