While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defence ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.
RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war.
It said the two assailants – nationals from an unspecified former Soviet republic – had been shot dead.
The attack took place a week after a blast damaged a bridge in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.
In reversal, Elon Musk to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine
Elon Musk said on Saturday that his company SpaceX will continue to pay for Starlink satellite Internet in war-torn Ukraine, one day after the tech mogul suggested he could not keep funding the project.
Starlink, a constellation of more than 3,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit, has been vital to Ukraine's communications as it battles Russia.
But Musk has found himself embroiled of late in public spats with Ukrainian leaders who were angered by his controversial proposals for de-escalating the conflict, which included acknowledging Russian sovereignty over Crimea.
At least 20 dead in Colombia bus accident
At least 20 people died and 15 others were injured on Saturday when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.
The bus was travelling between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320km to the north-east, when the incident occurred.
Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.
Smoke, gunfire at jail holding political inmates, dual nationals
A fire broke out on Saturday in Teheran’s Evin prison, where many of Iran’s political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire.
State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman.
The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Football: Kane helps Tottenham close gap on leaders Arsenal
Tottenham moved to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal as goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg helped beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday.
Spurs are yet to drop a point at home in the Premier League or Champions League this season, but not for the first time were far from a slick attacking force under Antonio Conte.
However, Kane's form is covering over any cracks as the England captain took his tally to 10 goals for the season.