While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16

Sick of Brexit, Scotland's Sturgeon vows new independence vote in 2020

Scotland must hold another independence referendum in 2020 and will soon request the powers needed to hold it legally, Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Scots rejected independence in a referendum in 2014 but the SNP says that Britain's vote to leave the European Union fundamentally changes its constitutional arrangements and means that the independence question should be revisited.

Sturgeon, who is also Scotland's First Minister, said she was "sick of Brexit" and that the United Kingdom was a broken political system that imposed policies on Scotland against its will.

READ MORE HERE

Notre Dame restoration yet to start six months after the blaze

Six months after the massive fire that almost razed Paris' Notre Dame, the restoration work at the iconic cathedral has not started in earnest and the official reopening date is yet to be determined, officials said on Tuesday (Oct 15).

"We're still in the first phase, the phase of securing (the monument's structure) which is lasting longer than initially planned," said Monsignor Patrick Chauvet, the top administrative cleric of Notre-Dame.





Work continues on the Notre Dame Cathedral to stabilise the cathedral’s structure six months after a fire caused significant damage, in Paris, on Oct 15, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS





"Then there will be the second phase, dedicated to assessing the situation, we will work out how much the restoration will cost. The third phase, which will start in 2021, will be the restoration phase itself," Chauvet told a news conference.

READ MORE HERE

All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM Khan





Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) walks with Britain's Prince William (right), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (centre), Duchess of Cambridge, at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Oct 15, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a warm welcome in Islamabad Tuesday (Oct 15) to Britain's Prince William, the son of his late friend Princess Diana, who is on his first official trip to the country with his wife Kate.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted with handshakes by a smiling Khan, who first met William when the prince was a young boy, on the steps at the prime minister's house in the capital.

Pakistani media simultaneously aired archive images of Diana with Khan - then a World Cup-winning cricketer who had just launched his political career - during her own visits to Pakistan more than 20 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

Japan in non-stop search for typhoon survivors; toll at 74





Residents clean a street covered with debris due to the floods in Nagano, Japan, on Oct 15, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





Rescuers in Japan worked around the clock Tuesday (Oct 15) in an increasingly desperate search for survivors of a powerful weekend typhoon that killed more than 70 people and caused widespread destruction.

Hagibis slammed into Japan on Saturday, unleashing fierce winds and unprecedented rain that triggered landslides and caused dozens of rivers to burst their banks.

By late Tuesday, public broadcaster NHK put the toll at 74, with around a dozen people missing. The government's tally was lower, but it said it was still updating information.

READ MORE HERE

Dutch police discover family locked away for years on farm waiting for the end of time





The six, aged 18 to 25, and their ailing father were found near Ruinerwold, a village in the northern province of Drenthe. PHOTO: REUTERS





Six young adults and their father were receiving medical treatment on Tuesday (Oct 15) after Dutch police acting on a tip-off discovered them locked away in a secret room at an isolated farm, officials in the Netherlands said.

The six, aged 18 to 25, and their ailing father were found near Ruinerwold, a village in the northern province of Drenthe, local Mayor Roger de Groot said. They had apparently had no contact with the outside world for nine years.

De Groot said a 58-year-old man, not the father of the children, was arrested at the farm. His role was unclear.

READ MORE HERE