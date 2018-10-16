While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 16

Trump voices ‘rogue killers’ theory for Khashoggi incident

US President Donald Trump speculated on Monday (Oct 15) that “rogue killers” may have been behind the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet King Salman over the case.

Khashoggi, a US resident, Washington Post columnist and leading critic of the powerful Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to get marriage documents.

Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed.

Harvard accused of bias against Asian-Americans at trial



Harvard University discriminates against Asian-American applicants in order to limit how many it admits, a lawyer for a group suing the school said on Monday (Oct 15) at the start of a trial that could have wider implications for the role of race in US college admissions.

The trial in federal court in Boston pits the Ivy League school against Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which was founded by an anti-affirmative action activist and whose case is backed by the Trump administration.

The case could eventually reach the US Supreme Court, giving the newly cemented five-member conservative majority a chance to bar the use of affirmative action to help minority applicants get into college, legal experts say.

Yemen's President Hadi sacks premier over economic crisis



Yemen's Western- and Gulf-backed president sacked his prime minister on Monday (Oct 15), blaming him for the economic crisis in a country devastated by war, according to a statement carried by the loyalist SABA state news agency.

President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointed Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed to replace Ahmed bin Dagher, who was to be investigated over the "negligence of his government", the statement said.

Yemen is one of the poorest Arab nations and as a result of the war, three-quarters of its population, or 22 million people, require aid and 8.4 million are on the brink of starvation.

Stephen Hawking's final book offers brief answers to big questions



Stephen Hawking's final work, which tackles issues from the existence of God to the potential for time travel, was launched on Monday (Oct 15) by his children, who helped complete the book after the British astrophysics giant's death.

Hawking was forever being asked the same things and started work on Brief Answers to the Big Questions last year - but did not finish it before he died in March, aged 76.

It has been completed by the theoretical physicist's family and academic colleagues, with material drawn from his vast personal archive.

Football: Ruthless England leave Spain shell-shocked in Seville

England ran riot by scoring three first-half goals to stun Spain and earn a 3-2 away win in the Nations League on Monday (Oct 15) as they moved back into contention in League A Group 4 with their first victory on Spanish soil for 31 years.

Raheem Sterling gave England the lead against the run of play in the 16th minute by finishing off a swift counter-attack and Marcus Rashford fired into the top corner for the second on the half-hour after a superb pass from captain Harry Kane.

Sterling, who had not got an England goal for three years, struck again from another Kane assist to give Gareth Southgate's side a big halftime lead against Spain, who had scored 12 goals in their last three games and beat England 2-1 last month.

