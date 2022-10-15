While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 15

Jeremy Hunt: Britain's new finance minister is a soft-spoken survivor now taking on his hardest role
Britain's newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos.
Mr Hunt, 55, was health secretary under Mr David Cameron, and foreign secretary under Ms Theresa May, but found himself on the sidelines after Mr Boris Johnson defeated him to become party leader in 2019.
After another failed leadership attempt this year following Mr Johnson's demise, Mr Hunt suddenly finds himself thrust into the heart of the economic and political storm.
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting in North Carolina
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said on Friday.
Two more people were wounded in the Thursday night shooting, the motive of which remains under investigation, Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson told a news conference in the state capital.
She said the fatalities included a 29-year-old off-duty police officer who was on his way to work. The four other victims were a 16-year-old boy and three women aged 35, 49 and 52.
CPC congress: All eyes on Xi's report for Taiwan, Covid-19 and economy
At the Communist Party of China's (CPC) twice-a-decade congress that starts on Sunday, President Xi Jinping will deliver a keenly awaited political report that will shed light on the country's policy priorities.
It could provide clues on upcoming changes to the zero-Covid-19 policy, the economy, policy towards Taiwan, the push for common prosperity and the country's technological drive.
"The 20th congress will set the vision, roadmap and ground rules for the next 5-10 years and potentially for the next 15-25 years," said Dr Robert Lawrence Kuhn, author of The Man Who Changed China - about former president Jiang Zemin - and How China's Leaders Think.
Football: Liverpool are City's biggest title challengers, says Pep ahead of Sunday's game
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their "biggest challengers" for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday's game at Anfield.
City, who have qualified for the Champions League's last 16, are second in the league table on 23 points after nine games, one point behind leaders Arsenal.
Liverpool have won only two of their eight league games and are 10th, but Guardiola said his opinion about them has not been changed by their league position.
Harry Potter’s Hagrid actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72, his agent said on Friday.
“My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14,” Belinda Wright said in a statement, calling him “a unique talent”.
Coltrane, who was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, near Glasgow, forged a career as an actor, comedian and writer.