While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 15

Jeremy Hunt: Britain's new finance minister is a soft-spoken survivor now taking on his hardest role

Britain's newly appointed finance minister Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos.

Mr Hunt, 55, was health secretary under Mr David Cameron, and foreign secretary under Ms Theresa May, but found himself on the sidelines after Mr Boris Johnson defeated him to become party leader in 2019.

After another failed leadership attempt this year following Mr Johnson's demise, Mr Hunt suddenly finds himself thrust into the heart of the economic and political storm.

