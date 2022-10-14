While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 14

N. Korea launches missile after flying warplanes near border

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of launches by the nuclear-armed country.

Earlier, South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets when a group of about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border dividing the two countries, amid heightened tensions over repeated North Korean missiles tests.

A statement on North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted the North Korean military as saying it took “strong military countermeasures” after South Korean artillery-fire drills on Thursday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched at about 1.49am on Friday (10.49pm on Thursday, Singapore time) from the Sunan area near North Korea’s capital Pyongyang. It was at least the 41st ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year.

