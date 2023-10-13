While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

‘The horror’: Israeli collecting corpses near Gaza
Yossi Landau has spent decades collecting corpses in Israel, but he almost reached breaking point recovering the remains of people killed by Gaza militants in the country’s deadliest assault.
Mr Landau woke to the sounds of sirens on Saturday, a moment he had become “used to” as Israelis took shelter from incoming rocket fire.
It was not until later that he realised the launches were “only a cover up, because the main part is the invasion” by Hamas militants, who swept across the Gaza border to kill an estimated 1,200 people.
From his home in Ashdod, a coastal city north of Gaza, he recalled seeing “the horror” as he rushed to the scene.
Netanyahu shows Blinken pictures of babies killed by Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday showed visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken horrific pictures of babies he said were killed by Hamas militants in Israel over the weekend.
The pictures were posted by the prime minister’s office on X, formerly Twitter.
One picture showed a dead baby in a body bag while the other showed the charred remains of another infant.
Nasa set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid
It’s a world like no other: a metal-rich asteroid that could be the remnants of a small planet, or perhaps an entirely new type of celestial body unknown to science.
A Nasa probe is set to blast off Friday bound for Psyche, an object 3.5 billion kilometres away that could offer clues about the interior of planets like Earth.
“We’ve visited either in person or robotically worlds made of rock, worlds made of ice and worlds made of gas... but this will be our first time visiting a world that has a metal surface,” lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton told reporters during a briefing this week.
Single ticket wins $2.4b, second-largest US Powerball jackpot
One of the largest US Powerball jackpots ever has been won, the lottery group said on Wednesday night.
At US$1.765 billion (S$2.42 billion), it was the second-largest jackpot ever in the United States.
The winning numbers were: 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the Powerball 10.
Talks to end Hollywood actors’ strike collapse
Talks between Hollywood actors and studios over an ongoing strike have collapsed, in a blow to hopes for a swift end to a crisis that has crippled the entertainment industry.
Heads of studios such as Disney and Netflix had been meeting regularly since last week with negotiators for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), whose members walked off film and TV sets in July.
In a statement late on Wednesday, the studios said talks would be suspended, describing the gap between the two sides’ positions as “too great,” with talks “no longer moving us in a productive direction.” SAG-AFTRA hit back by accusing the studios of using “bully tactics”.