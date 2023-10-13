While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

‘The horror’: Israeli collecting corpses near Gaza

Yossi Landau has spent decades collecting corpses in Israel, but he almost reached breaking point recovering the remains of people killed by Gaza militants in the country’s deadliest assault.

Mr Landau woke to the sounds of sirens on Saturday, a moment he had become “used to” as Israelis took shelter from incoming rocket fire.

It was not until later that he realised the launches were “only a cover up, because the main part is the invasion” by Hamas militants, who swept across the Gaza border to kill an estimated 1,200 people.

From his home in Ashdod, a coastal city north of Gaza, he recalled seeing “the horror” as he rushed to the scene.

