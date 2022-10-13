While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

Biden to prioritise China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia

President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday it would prioritise winning a competition with China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it also works to constrain a "dangerous" Russia.

Releasing a national security strategy delayed by the Ukraine war, the White House said the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for America and the world," both for reducing conflict and confronting the key shared threat of climate change.

"We will prioritise maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," the strategy said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"The most pressing strategic challenge facing our vision is from powers that layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy," it said.

