While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

Biden to prioritise China competition amid 'dangerous' Russia
President Joe Biden's administration said Wednesday it would prioritise winning a competition with China, seeing it as the only global rival to the United States, even as it also works to constrain a "dangerous" Russia.
Releasing a national security strategy delayed by the Ukraine war, the White House said the 2020s would be a "decisive decade for America and the world," both for reducing conflict and confronting the key shared threat of climate change.
"We will prioritise maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the PRC while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia," the strategy said, referring to the People's Republic of China.
"The most pressing strategic challenge facing our vision is from powers that layer authoritarian governance with a revisionist foreign policy," it said.
UK government says no spending cuts, no reverse on tax cuts
Britain's new government said on Wednesday it would not reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending as it sought to stand firm in the face of yet more turmoil in financial markets and concerns over its change in economic policy.
British financial markets have been under strain since last month when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced 45 billion pounds (US$50 billion) of tax cuts and unprecedented support on energy bills without saying how they would be paid for.
The Institute of Fiscal Studies think-tank has said the strategy will require 62 billion pounds of spending cuts or tax increases to stop the public debt growing - a daunting proposition after more than a decade of tight government spending.
US FDA authorises updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorised Omicron-tailored Covid-19 booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer for children, a move that will expand the government's fall vaccination campaign.
Moderna's bivalent vaccine is authorised for those aged six and above, while Pfizer's updated shot can be administered in children of five years of age and above.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, a 10 microgram dose version, will be shipped immediately after it receives recommendation from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the companies said.
Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families $1.38b for hoax claims, jury says
Alex Jones must pay US$965 million (S$1.38 billion) in damages to numerous families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy, a Connecticut jury said on Wednesday, marking the second multimillion-dollar verdict against the conspiracy theorist in just over two months.
The verdict came after three weeks of testimony in a state court in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012.
Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged as part of a government plot to take away Americans' guns.
Football: Salah scores fastest Champions League hat-trick in Liverpool's 7-1 win at Rangers
Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool thrashed Rangers 7-1 on Wednesday to put one foot in the Champions League last 16.
Roberto Firmino scored twice, while Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott also struck in a confidence-boosting win for Jurgen Klopp's men as they moved to within a point of qualifying for the knockout stages.
Liverpool had been forced to come from behind after Scott Arfield fired the Glasgow giants into an early lead. But Rangers are being schooled on their return to the Champions League for the first time in 12 years as they remain without a point and have conceded 16 goals in four games.