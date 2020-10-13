While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

Trump tests negative for Covid-19: White House physician

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday (Oct 12).

In a memo released by the White House, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card.

He said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

British PM Boris Johnson imposes new three-tiered system of Covid-19 curbs, closes pubs in Liverpool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (Oct 12) imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England including closing some pubs as the coronavirus outbreak accelerates, though anger is rising at the cost of the curtailment of freedoms.

Mr Johnson's three-tier system, announced in Parliament, is an attempt to standardise a patchwork of often complicated and confusing restrictions across England. Lawmakers will vote on the move.

The lockdowns will include shutting pubs and bars in areas placed into the "very high" alert level.

BTS promotions disappear online as band sparks uproar in China over war comments

South Korean boyband BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after its leader made remarks about the Korean War, prompting several big-name brands, including Samsung, to distance themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar.

The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for big brands in China, the world's second-largest economy.

The leader of BTS, known by the initials RM, upset many people in China in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organisation for their contribution to South Korea-US relations.

Number of Covid-19 patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly 5 months

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for Covid-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday (Oct 12) for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.

The new figure of 1,539 is still almost five times lower than an April 8 high of 7,148 but also four times higher than a July 31 low of 371.

And as there are normally more people hospitalised with varios illnesses in the autumn than in the spring, health experts fear the hospital system will be quickly overwhelmed if nothing is done to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7-month wait

Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to enter the Inca citadel, while trapped in the Andean country during the coronavirus outbreak.

Jesse Takayama's entry into the ruins came thanks to a special request he submitted while stranded since mid-March in the town of Aguas Calientes, on the slopes of the mountains near the site, said Minister of Culture Alejandro Neyra on Monday (Oct 12).

"He had come to Peru with the dream of being able to enter,"Neyra said in a virtual press conference.

