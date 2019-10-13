While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 13

4 dead, millions evacuated as Typhoon Hagibis hits northern Japan

The most powerful typhoon to hit Tokyo in decades plowed into northern Japan early on Sunday after fierce rain and wind paralysed the capital, led to four deaths, millions under evacuation warnings, rivers flooded and normally busy streets deserted.

Authorities lifted rain and flood warnings for the Kanto region around a becalmed Tokyo before dawn on Sunday but imposed them on areas further north after Typhoon Hagibis blasted through the capital.

Attention focused on Fukushima, where Tokyo Electric Power Co overnight reported irregular readings from sensors monitoring water in its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which was crippled by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Three people died in Chiba, Gunma and Kanagawa prefectures surrounding Tokyo, while a man in his 60s was found with no vital signs in a flooded apartment in Kawasaki, public broadcaster NHK said. Seventeen were missing early Sunday, it said.

READ MORE HERE

Britain remains a long way from Brexit deal: BBC report

Britain remains a long way from getting a final Brexit deal and the next few days will be critical if it is to agree departure terms with the European Union, the BBC cited a source at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office as saying.

Negotiators for Britain and the EU have entered intense talks over the weekend to see if they can break the Brexit impasse after Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar held talks this week and agreed they could see a pathway to a possible deal.

Both sides have cautioned that much work remains to be done if Britain is to leave the EU by Johnson's Oct 31 deadline.

READ MORE HERE

Trump defends lawyer Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

US President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a "legendary crime buster" and "wonderful lawyer" after a media report that prosecutors are investigating whether the former New York mayor broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine.

"So now they are after the legendary 'crime buster' and greatest Mayor in the history of NYC, Rudy Giuliani," Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

"He may seem a little rough around the edges sometimes, but he is also a great guy and wonderful lawyer. Such a one sided Witch Hunt going on in USA. Deep State. Shameful!" he tweeted.

READ MORE HERE

France, Germany halt arms exports to Turkey over Syria offensive

France and Germany on Saturday suspended arms exports to Turkey over its offensive into Syria against Kurdish fighters, as protesters denounced Ankara at rallies in several European cities.

In a joint statement from the defence and foreign ministries, France said it had suspended all planned exports of "war materials" to Turkey that could be used in their offensive into Syria.

The Paris statement came hours after Germany, one of Turkey's main arms suppliers, also said it had suspended exports.

READ MORE HERE

One dead, multiple injuries in New Orleans hotel collapse

One person died and at least 18 others were injured Saturday when the top floors of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction collapsed, officials said.

The New Orleans fire department received reports at 9.12am local time that the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown New Orleans had collapsed.

One person died at the scene, according to Fire Chief Timothy McConnell, who added that the building is now structurally unstable.

READ MORE HERE