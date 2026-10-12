Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 12, 2026

Rescuers work in a shop destroyed following a Russian missile attack on Oct 11 in Pesochin settlement, a suburb of Kharkiv, which killed three people and wounded 22.

Russia hits Ukraine power plants despite Trump’s claim of an energy ceasefire

Russian strikes hit multiple Ukrainian power plants on Oct 11 after US President Donald Trump’s claim that both sides had agreed to stop hitting each other’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky, in a post on social media, said a drone had hit a Kyiv power plant, leading to power outages in the capital.

Shortly later, he said there had been a strike on the CHP-5 power plant in the eastern city of Kharkiv, while adding that “Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian ‘shaheds’ all day,” referring to a type of drone.

Trump had announced on the morning of Oct 11 in Washington that “effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine.”

READ MORE HERE

Riyadh airport hit by fresh Houthi strike

PHOTO: REUTERS

A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh’s international airport on Oct 11, a day after another attack claimed by the Yemeni group killed at least a dozen people and forced the authorities to suspend operations there.

The attack on Oct 10, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

The Iran-backed group on Oct 11 claimed multiple attacks over the last 24 hours, including on the airport, and threatened to keep targeting the kingdom’s transit hubs, calling them “a theatre of operations for our forces”.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Burnham says Russia interfered in 2016 Brexit vote

PHOTO: REUTERS

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit vote, as he warned voters in France and Germany about Moscow-backed efforts to influence their politics.

Burnham, who took over as Britain’s leader in July and said in September that Britain could consider rejoining the European Union in the future, is the first British prime minister to say openly there was evidence of Russian interference in the referendum a decade ago.

“I asked the question coming to Downing Street, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? And I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham said in an interview with The Rest Is Politics podcast released on Oct 11.

READ MORE HERE

Pakistan imposes emergency rule over Imran Khan’s provincial government

PHOTO: REUTERS

Pakistan’s president declared a state of emergency and suspended a provincial government led by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Oct 11, which the federal government said had failed to tackle Islamist militancy in the province bordering Afghanistan.

The state of emergency and imposition of a new governor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sharply escalates a standoff between Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the government, and comes a week after PTI supporters gathered in the province intending to march on Islamabad to demand Khan’s release.

The party’s last large-scale protest two years ago ended in deadly clashes with security forces and Khan’s 2023 arrest sparked nationwide riots that threatened the military’s standing.

READ MORE HERE

Manchester City silence hostile Anfield with 3-0 win over Liverpool

PHOTO: AFP

Manchester City silenced a hostile Anfield crowd as second-half goals from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki secured a 3-0 victory over 10-man Liverpool on Oct 11 and maintained the Premier League leaders’ perfect start to the season.

City were playing for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 breaches of the league’s financial rules, and were greeted by deafening boos and angry chants.

But Enzo Maresca’s side stood firm against Liverpool’s early pressure and a fevered atmosphere before taking control after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking following a foul on Doku.

READ MORE HERE