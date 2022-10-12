While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 12

Putin 'miscalculated' Russia's ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine.
The president spoke out in a rare televised interview as his administration looks for what he has described as an "off-ramp" for Putin to de-escalate his invasion of Ukraine before he resorts to weapons of mass destruction.
"I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden told CNN after Moscow's shelling of civilian targets across its neighbour marked an escalation in the seven-month conflict.
Biden warned last week that the world risks "Armageddon" in unusually direct remarks about the dangers from Putin's thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons to assist Russia's faltering attempt to take over swathes of Ukraine.
Israel, Lebanon clinch maritime border deal
Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a disputed maritime border between them after years of US-mediated negotiations, officials said on Tuesday.
While limited in scope, a finalised deal would mark a significant compromise between neighbours with a history of war and hostility, opening the way for offshore energy exploration and easing a source of recent tensions.
"This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.
South Africa elected to UN rights council, South Korea, Venezuela lose seats
The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected South Africa, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania and Vietnam to the Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting on Jan 1, 2023.
Germany and Sudan also won second terms on the Geneva-based body, but South Korea and Venezuela failed to be re-elected.
The 47-member council cannot make legally binding decisions, but its decisions carry political weight and it can authorise inquiries.
Britain's King Charles to be crowned May 6 in thousand-year-old ceremony
King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023, in a millennium-old ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.
The monarch will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, with proceedings due to be overseen by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday in a statement.
Charles - who acceded to the throne and was named king last month following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II - will be 74 at the time of the ceremony making him the oldest person to be crowned in British history.
Spanish baby gets pioneering intestine transplant
A 1-year-old Spanish girl has become the world's first recipient of a successful intestine transplant from a donor who died of heart failure, Madrid's La Paz hospital said on Tuesday.
"The child has now been discharged and is in perfect condition at home with her parents," it said in a statement.
Spain is a global leader in organ transplants, with over 102 of them per million inhabitants performed in 2021, a rate only surpassed by the United States, according to Spanish health ministry data.