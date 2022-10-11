While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 11

UN publicly rejects Russia's call for secret vote on Ukraine
The UN General Assembly voted on Monday to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot later this week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.
The General Assembly decided, with 107 votes in favour, that it would hold a public vote - and not a secret ballot - on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation." Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday.
Only 13 countries on Monday opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution, another 39 countries abstained and the remaining countries did not vote. Russia had argued that a secret ballot was needed because Western lobbying meant that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly."
Teen arrested for murder of his father in Yishun, will be charged on Wednesday
A 19-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his father in Yishun.
The police said on Monday evening that it received a call for help at a residential unit in Yishun Avenue 4 at 7.05pm.
A 47-year-old man was found lying motionless outside the unit by officers and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
US airport websites hit by suspected pro-Russian cyber attacks
The websites for a number of major US airports were briefly taken offline Monday after a cyber attack promoted by a pro-Russian hacking group.
The distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks hit the airport websites of several major US cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and St Louis.
A DDOS attack involves knocking a website offline by flooding it with traffic.
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says US will continue to impose costs
US President Joe Biden on Monday condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, saying they “demonstrate the utter brutality” of Mr Vladimir Putin’s “illegal war".
“The United States strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes today across Ukraine,” Mr Biden said in a statement.
“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose,” he said.
UK nurse on trial for murder of newborn babies
A neo-natal nurse went on trial in Britain on Monday, charged with the murder of seven babies in her care and the attempted killing of 10 others.
Lucy Letby, 32, has denied murdering five boys and two girls, and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016.
She is alleged to have carried out the killings at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Chester, northwest England, where she was working.