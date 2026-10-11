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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 11, 2026

At least 12 killed, 309 injured in attack on Saudi airport

At least 12 people were killed and 309 others injured in an Oct 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi Civil Aviation authority said on Oct 11.

Officials earlier said the attack had forced a suspension of operations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but it comes amid an escalation of missile strikes by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis against Saudi Arabia.

The airport had already been struck in two earlier attacks this week that left four people dead and exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom’s ability to defend itself as it wages war on the Houthis.

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Trump, Zelensky clash over diesel deal as Russian strikes kill 21

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky traded barbs on Oct 10 after Washington moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel and Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukraine killed at least 21 people, including four children.

Trump, whose party faces dim prospects in November’s midterm elections partly over soaring US fuel prices, announced on Oct 9 that he had called Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and agreed to allow Moscow to release large amounts of diesel onto global markets.

Ukraine and its European allies expressed dismay at the move, with Zelensky telling reporters on Oct 9 it was a “weak decision.”

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WHO unsure what caused pneumonia in Russian lab worker

PHOTO: AFP

The World Health Organisation said on Oct 10 that it still does not know what caused the pneumonia that killed a Russian laboratory worker at an anti-plague research centre in Siberia this month, and that no case of plague had been registered.

The WHO said the Russian state regulator reported that tests of the laboratory worker and those who came in contact with her were negative for the high-threat pathogens tested, that her contacts still showed no symptoms, and that no further linked cases of severe pneumonia had been identified.

“Based on the information provided... (the) WHO has not identified evidence of ongoing transmission associated with this event. A key uncertainty remains the absence of a confirmed diagnosis in the deceased laboratory worker,” it said in a statement.

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Verstappen claims pole for Red Bull at F1 Singapore GP

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

A solitary win is all Max Verstappen has to show for the 2026 Formula 1 season, a paltry number by the four-time world champion’s lofty standards.

So when the Red Bull driver arrived in Singapore this week – a stop where he has yet to win in nine attempts – few would have tipped him to turn the tide here.

But Verstappen’s racing mettle was on full display on Oct 10 as he claimed his first pole position at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix to put himself in prime position for a long-awaited victory.

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Carrick demands more ‘streetwise’ Manchester United

PHOTO: EPA

Michael Carrick said Manchester United need to become more “streetwise” and “stubborn” after they blew a late lead against 10-man Tottenham to draw 1-1 at Old Trafford on Oct 10.

United have taken just six points from their opening six Premier League games, their lowest haul at this stage of a league campaign for 30 years.

Carrick’s men were booed off at half-time and at the end of the match, after a Tottenham side that began the day bottom of the table dominated for large spells.

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